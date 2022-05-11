How to Watch Warriors at Grizzlies Game 5 on Wednesday

Without Ja Morant, who was sidelined due to a bone bruise in his right knee, the Memphis Grizzlies held their own against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 on Monday. In fact, the Grizzlies held the lead in this game for 47 minutes and 14.3 seconds.

Unfortunately for them, the Warriors took the lead with 45.7 seconds remaining in the game, they made their free-throws and they got a key defensive stop to escape Game 4 with a 101-98 victory over the Grizzlies.

Now, Golden State leads this series 3-1 heading back to Memphis for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Coming off a game in which they shot 62.4% from the floor, 53.1% from three-point range and scored 144 total points, the Warriors were ice-cold in Game 4, shooting just 40% from the floor and 24.3% from three-point range.

Klay Thompson continued to struggle on the offensive-end of the floor and while he ended up with 32 points, Stephen Curry struggled for a vast majority of the game to get anything to fall from outside the paint.

The key factor for the Warriors in this series has been Andrew Wiggins, as he had a very quiet 17 points on 7-13 shooting and 10 rebounds. He is now tied with Draymond Green for the most rebounds in this series and is proving why he is an All-Star wing in this league.

With their backs up against the wall now and their season on the line, does this young Memphis Grizzlies team have anything left in them to possibly extend this series to a Game 6?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with Memphis winning three of the four games played by an average of 13.0 points per game.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Warriors finished the regular season ranking third in points allowed per game (105.5).

Memphis is 33-13 at home this season and Golden State is 24-21 on the road, including the postseason.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 69.4 points per game in the playoffs this year.

What Happened In Game 4?

May 9, 2022 - Warriors 101, Grizzlies 98

The Grizzlies had control of this game and were on their way to pulling off a terrific road upset without Ja Morant in this series, but they were outscored 15-9 over the final 4 minutes and 45 seconds of this game by the Warriors. Golden State went 15-17 from the free-throw line in the final quarter of play, proving to be a massive difference in this game. As a team, Memphis shot just 9-35 (25.7%) from three-point range.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Golden State went 9-37 (24.3%) and Memphis went 9-35 (25.7%) from three-point range in Game 4.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 12 times, resulting in 15 points for the Warriors. Golden State turned the ball over 16 times that resulted in 11 points for Memphis.

The Warriors recorded 25 assists on a total of 36 made shots (69.4%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 25 assists on a total of 40 made shots (62.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT, Gary Payton II (elbow) - OUT

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT, Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Ja Morant (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.5 points, 4.0 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Tyus Jones , 6-0 guard: 8.7 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-0 guard: 8.7 points, 4.4 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists G/F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 guard/forward: 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 guard/forward: 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 6.9 points, 10.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 4-point favorites over the Grizzlies as of Wednesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 218.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not advanced to the Western Conference Finals since 2013 and the Golden State Warriors are looking to make the Western Conference Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 44-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, Memphis is 51-13, including the postseason.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have played a total of 10 playoff games and one playoff series all-time. Golden State won this series 4-2 back in the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals en route to winning the 2015 NBA Finals and the Warriors are 7-3 all-time against the Grizzlies in the postseason, including this year.

