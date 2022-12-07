How to Watch Hawks-Knicks Game On Wednesday

The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) and New York Knicks (11-13) will play each other on Wednesday night in New York. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

They played one another in the first-round of the 2021 playoffs and since then, the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks have been one of the league’s newest rivalries.

While they are just two games above .500 on the season right now, the Hawks have proven to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference because of their balanced offensive attack.

Once again, Trae Young is amongst the league leaders in scoring and assists and his new All-Star teammate in Dejounte Murray has fit in seamlessly.

Murray’s ability to be the second facilitator and scorer next to Young has really helped the Hawks from one of the best backcourt duos in the league, but injury concerns for De’Andre Hunter and John Collins could wind up catching up to Atlanta in the coming weeks.

The 2020-21 season was special for the Knicks, as they made the playoffs in the Eastern Conference as the 4-seed, but they missed the playoffs a season ago and right now, they would miss the playoffs once again if the season ended today.

New York has been up-and-down to begin the 2022-23 season, as they have picked up some solid wins, but they also have some cringe-worthy losses on their resume.

Jalen Brunson has been a key addition in the backcourt for the Knicks, but RJ Barrett has been inconsistent and right now, the Knicks are looking to find consistent production from their bench unit.

Picking up a win over the Hawks would go a long way for the Knicks, especially in this new rivalry, but Atlanta has won two straight regular season games against New York, including a win over them on November 2 this season.

Will the Hawks win again or will the Knicks pick up a huge win against their foes?

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Hawks vs. Knicks

WHO: Atlanta Hawks (13-11) vs. New York Knicks (11-13)

Atlanta Hawks (13-11) vs. New York Knicks (11-13) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 7, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Madison Square Garden, New York, New York TV: ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Hawks vs. Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off of a 121-114 loss at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The New York Knicks are coming off of a 92-81 win at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Hawks are 5-6 on the road this season and the Knicks are 5-7 at home.

The Knicks are one of the top rebounding teams in the NBA, as they are averaging 46.8 rebounds per game this season, the third-best mark in the league.

Atlanta already beat New York this season 112-99 on November 2.

Last Matchup:

November 2, 2022 - Hawks 112, Knicks 99

Despite Trae Young struggling and only going for 17 points on 7-22 shooting, Dejounte Murray led the way for the Hawks with 36 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals earlier this season against the Knicks. Atlanta’s starting-five outscored the Knicks’ starting-five 86-64. Jalen Brunson was New York’s leading scorer with 20 points on 8-15 shooting.

Latest Injury News:

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter (hip) - OUT, John Collins (ankle) - OUT

Knicks: Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HAWKS STARTERS:

G Trae Young , 6-1 guard: 27.6 points, 9.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 27.6 points, 9.6 assists G Dejounte Murray , 6-4 guard: 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists

, 6-4 guard: 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists G/F AJ Griffin , 6-6 guard/forward: 9.7 points, 2.1 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 9.7 points, 2.1 rebounds F Jalen Johnson , 6-9 forward: 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds C Clint Capela, 6-10 center: 11.6 points, 12.2 rebounds

PROJECTED KNICKS STARTERS:

G Jalen Brunson , 6-1 guard: 21.0 points, 6.3assists

, 6-1 guard: 21.0 points, 6.3assists G Quentin Grimes , 6-5 guard: 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds F RJ Barrett , 6-6 forward: 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds F Julius Randle , 6-8 forward: 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-8 forward: 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists C Mitchell Robinson, 7-0 center: 7.1 points, 7.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Knicks are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Hawks as of Wednesday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 232.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Hawks currently rank 16th in the league in offensive rating and 12th in the league in defensive rating.

The Knicks currently rank 15th in the league in offensive rating and 23rd in the league in defensive rating.

Atlanta is 199-186 all-time against New York.

The Hawks are currently averaging 114.0 points per game this season, 13th in the NBA, and the Knicks are currently allowing an average of 115.0 points per game to their opponents, 19th in the NBA.

