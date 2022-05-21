How to Watch Heat at Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 on Saturday

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

After a 33-point turnaround that favored the Miami Heat in Game 1 of this Eastern Conference Finals series, the Boston Celtics responded in a big way, beating the Heat 127-102 in Game 2.

Going 20-40 from three-point range, the Celtics played to their strengths and did not seem to be bothered by Miami’s defense. In Game 1, the Heat’s defense really limited Boston’s scoring in the second-half, but in Game 2, the Celtics’ offense was locked in from the start.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had solid performances scoring the basketball, as they churned in 27 and 24 points, respectively, but it was the play of Marcus Smart that really stood out on Thursday night.

The 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year sat out Game 1 of this series due to a foot sprain and in a total of 40 minutes during Game 2, Smart had 24 points, 9 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks.

Grant Williams played well off-the-bench, as did Payton Pritchard, and now all of sudden, the momentum in this series has shifted in favor of the Celtics.

Losing their first playoff game at home this year, the Heat’s offense looked dysfunctional at times in Game 2 just one game after they scored 118 points and were moving the ball around with ease.

Other than Jimmy Butler, nobody on the Heat’s roster had a consistent scoring night, which is why Game 3 has suddenly become extremely important in this series.

Not only does Miami need to find their offense, but if they don’t, they could find themselves down 2-1 very quickly!

Can the Heat reclaim home court advantage in this series with a win on Saturday?

Here's how to watch Saturday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Heat vs. Celtics

WHO : Boston Celtics (1-1) vs. Miami Heat (1-1)

: Boston Celtics (1-1) vs. Miami Heat (1-1) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 21

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 21 WHERE : TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Heat vs. Celtics

The Celtics and Heat faced off three times during the regular season with Boston winning two of the three games played by an average margin of 23.5 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5).

Boston is 32-15 at home this season and Miami is 26-20 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as five different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 2?

May 19, 2022 - Celtics 127, Heat 102

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus SMart combined to shoot 13-25 (52%) from three-point range in Game 2, scoring a combined total of 39 points from beyond-the-arc. Outside of Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s starting unit scored just a total of 31 points. This pretty much sums up Game 2 in a nutshell, as the Heat could not get in any kind of groove on the offensive-end of the court whatsoever.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Miami went 10-34 (29.4%) and Boston went 20-40 (50%) from three-point range in Game 2.

The Heat turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 20 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 10 times that resulted in 9 points for Miami.

The Celtics recorded 28 assists on a total of 43 made shots (65.1%), whereas the Heat recorded 21 assists on a total of 38 made shots (55.3%).

Latest Injury News:

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Celtics: Sam Hauser (shoulder) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry (Q) , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds C Robert Williams III, 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Heat as of Saturday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 207.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the second-time in the last three seasons.

The Boston Celtics are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2010.

The Celtics (17) and Heat (3) have combined to win 20 NBA championships.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA).

Jimmy Butler is averaging 29.8 points per game in the playoffs, ranking him just behind Luka Doncic (31.4) for the highest scoring average amongst active players still in the postseason.

Miami is 46-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 49-16 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less.

The Celtics and Heat have played a total of 25 playoff games and four playoff series all-time. The Heat are 14-11 against the Celtics in the playoffs, including this postseason, and Miami is 3-1 against Boston in playoff series, including being 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston, beating them in 2012 and 2020 to advance to the NBA Finals.

