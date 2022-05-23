How to Watch Heat at Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 on Monday

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have been battling with one another both mentally and physically in this Eastern Conference Finals series. Game 3 on Saturday was no exception to this.

Early on, the Heat came out firing offensively in the first quarter of play, opening the game on a 24-7 run and taking as much as a 26-point lead at one point late in the first-half. The Celtics were able to chip away and cut this lead to 15 points at halftime, but Miami threw the first punch in this game and were well on their way to a victory.

However, Boston did not back down and while both Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum were injured at different points in the second-half, the Celtics kept fighting and were able to cut the Heat’s lead to just one point in the fourth quarter.

Boston held Miami to just 47 points in the second-half of Game 3 after surrendering 62 in the first-half, but the Heat got just enough production offensively to escape the Celtics’ comeback attempt and win 109-103, taking a 2-1 series lead. Not to mention, Boston did not help themselves by turning the ball over 24 times!

Jimmy Butler did not play at all during the second-half due to knee inflammation, but the Heat’s second All-Star in Bam Adebayo really stepped up after some poor performances in Games 1 and 2 down in Miami.

Adebayo finished this game with 31 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and a block, doing a little bit of everything to help the Heat pull through with a victory. On the other side of things, Jaylen Brown stepped up and scored 40 points for the Celtics, but Jayson Tatum had just 10 points and Boston’s bench was nonexistent all night long.

This series has been extremely physical thus far and with both teams dealing with some concerning injuries, it will be very interesting just to see who actually plays in Game 4!

Can the Celtics even up this series or will the Heat take a commanding 3-1 lead heading back to South Beach?

Here's how to watch Monday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Heat vs. Celtics

WHO : Miami Heat (2-1) vs. Boston Celtics (1-2)

: Miami Heat (2-1) vs. Boston Celtics (1-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 4 (Heat lead 2-1)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals - Game 4 (Heat lead 2-1) WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 23

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 23 WHERE : TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Heat vs. Celtics

The Celtics and Heat faced off three times during the regular season with Boston winning two of the three games played by an average margin of 23.5 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game (104.5).

Boston is 32-16 at home this season and Miami is 27-20 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as five different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 3?

May 21, 2022 - Heat 109, Celtics 103

The Celtics went on a 10-0 run to close the first-half of play, cutting the Heat’s lead to 15 points, but the Heat were ultimately able to hold on thanks to some big shots by Bam Adebayo and Max Strus late in the game. Perhaps the biggest impact for Miami though came from Victor Oladipo, as the former All-Star guard started the second-half in favor of the injured Jimmy Butler and delivered some massive minutes on the defensive-end of the floor, causing headaches for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown all night long as their primary defender. Turnovers killed Boston in this one, as they had 24 total turnovers.

Key Stats From Game 3:

Miami went 11-33 (33.3%) and Boston went 12-31 (37.5%) from three-point range in Game 3.

The Heat turned the ball over 9 times, resulting in 9 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 24 times that resulted in 33 points for Miami.

The Celtics recorded 21 assists on a total of 34 made shots (61.8%), whereas the Heat recorded 22 assists on a total of 43 made shots (51.2%).

Latest Injury News:

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Tyler Herro (groin) - QUESTIONABLE, Jimmy Butler (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Celtics: Sam Hauser (shoulder) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Marcus Smart (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Jayson Tatum (shoulder) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry (Q) , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler (Q) , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart (Q) , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum (P) , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds C Robert Williams III (Q), 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Heat as of Monday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 207.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the second-time in the last three seasons.

The Boston Celtics are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2010.

The Celtics (17) and Heat (3) have combined to win 20 NBA championships.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league this year, averaging 26.9 points per game this year (7th in the NBA).

Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.1 points per game in the playoffs, ranking him just behind Luka Doncic (32.1) for the highest scoring average amongst active players still in the postseason.

Miami is 46-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Boston is 49-17 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less.

The Celtics and Heat have played a total of 26 playoff games and four playoff series all-time. The Heat are 15-11 against the Celtics in the playoffs, including this postseason, and Miami is 3-1 against Boston in playoff series, including being 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston, beating them in 2012 and 2020 to advance to the NBA Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball