How to Watch Knicks-Bulls Game On Wednesday

New York Knicks (14-13) and Chicago Bulls (11-15) will play each other on Wednesday night in Chicago. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls are two teams in the Eastern Conference who are currently jockeying back-and-forth in the middle of the standings.

On Wednesday night, they will take on one another in the first game of a three-game season series that could hold a lot of importance in terms of potential tiebreakers later on in the year.

After making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, the Bulls have struggled to find consistency this year.

Lonzo Ball continues to be sidelined due to a lingering knee issue and outside of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, scoring from this team can be a major question mark at times. If Chicago does not turn things around quickly, they could be a team that ends up tearing things down heading towards the trade deadline.

On the opposite of things, the Knicks are a question mark themselves, as their inconsistencies lie with their level of competition. Some nights, New York picks up really solid looking wins and then other nights, they get blown out on their home floor.

The Knicks certainly have the talent with Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and others to be a playoff team once again, but finding a steady rotation will be key for this group moving forward.

Both the Knicks and Bulls could use a victory right now, but only one will come out on top in Chicago in this matchup.

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Knicks vs. Bulls

WHO: New York Knicks (14-13) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15)

New York Knicks (14-13) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 14, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 WHERE: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

United Center, Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Knicks vs. Bulls

The New York Knicks are coming off of a 112-99 win at home against the Sacramento Kings.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off of a 123-122 overtime loss on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks are 7-6 on the road this season and the Bulls are 7-5 at home.

The Bulls are one of the more efficient shooting teams in the league this season, as they are averaging 47.7 percent from the floor as a team, the ninth-best mark in the NBA.

New York and Chicago split their four regular season meetings last year with each team winning one home and one road game.

Last Matchup:

March 28, 2022 - Knicks 109, Bulls 104

RJ Barrett went for 28 points and Alec Burks went for 27 points in the Knicks 109-104 victory over the Bulls. Despite being outrebounded 47-46 and equaling the Bulls’ total for points in the paint at 44 points, the Knicks still came out victorious by a slim margin in large part because they took care of the basketball, as Chicago turned the ball over 14 times compared to New York only turning the ball over 6 times. The Knicks also outscored the Bulls by 18 points from the perimeter.

Latest Injury News:

Knicks: Obi Toppin (knee) - OUT, Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle) - DOUBTFUL, Jalen Brunson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) - OUT, Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic contusion) - QUESTIONABLE, Alex Caruso (back) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED KNICKS STARTERS:

G Jalen Brunson (Q) , 6-1 guard: 11.4 points, 7.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 11.4 points, 7.3 assists G Quentin Grimes , 6-5 guard: 26.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists G/F RJ Barrett , 6-6 guard/forward: 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists F Julius Randle , 6-8 forward: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds C Mitchell Robinson, 7-0 center: 6.1 points, 4.5 rebounds

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS:

G Ayo Dosunmu (Q) , 6-5 guard: 4.5 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 4.5 points, 3.8 rebounds G Zach LaVine , 6-5 guard: 8.8 points, 3.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 8.8 points, 3.8 assists F DeMar DeRozan , 6-6 forward: 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds F Patrick Williams , 6-7 forward: 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-7 forward: 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists C Nikola Vucevic, 6-10 center: 27.7 points, 12.4rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bulls are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks as of Wednesday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 224.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Knicks currently rank 14th in the league in offensive rating and 9th in the league in defensive rating.

The Bulls currently rank 20st in the league in offensive rating and 8th in the league in defensive rating.

Chicago is 126-113 all-time against New York.

The Knicks are currently averaging 113.8 points per game this season, 13th in the NBA, and the Bulls are allowing an average of 113.3 points per game to their opponents, 16th in the NBA.

