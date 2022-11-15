How to Watch Knicks-Jazz Game On Tuesday

The New York Knicks are searching for a key win to jump-start their season and the Utah Jazz are looking to stay hot and remain one of the league’s most slept on teams.

These two organizations will battle it out on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City in a game that could very much come down to the wire.

The Knicks have struggled with consistency all season long and while their offseason additions of Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein have proven to be useful, New York’s defense has really struggled. Coming off a loss in which they gave up 142 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, the Knicks know that they need to correct their errors rather quickly or this season could go south very quickly.

On the other side of things, many thought the Jazz would fall apart after trading Bojan Bogdanovic and All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Well, they find themselves 10-5, at the top of the Western Conference standings and continuing to pick up convincing victories with their deep, talented roster.

Lauri Markkanen has proven to be one of the league’s most improved players and with Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley still leading this backcourt, Utah has proven that they can win on any given night.

What will happen when the Knicks visit the Jazz? We will soon find out and see which team will pick up a key victory in the middle of November!

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Knicks vs. Jazz

WHO: New York Knicks (6-7) vs. Utah Jazz (10-5)

New York Knicks (6-7) vs. Utah Jazz (10-5) WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 WHERE: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Knicks vs. Jazz

The New York Knicks are coming off of a 145-135 loss at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

The Utah Jazz are coming off a 105-98 loss on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been one of the league’s most improved players this season, averaging career-highs in points (21.8), assists (2.2) and field goal percentage (52.6%).

The Knicks are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA this season, as they are averaging 47.4 rebounds per game, the third-best mark in the league.

Utah defeated New York in both of their regular season meetings a season ago, winning these two games by an average of 12.0 points per game.

Last Matchup:

Mach 20, 2022 - Jazz 108, Knicks 93

Times were different not too long ago for the Jazz, as Donovan Mitchell was their leading scorer in this game with 36 points on 11-21 shooting, 7-12 from three-point range. The Knicks shot just 37.3 percent from the floor as a team the last time they played Utah and RJ Barrett was their leading scorer with 24 points. The Knicks were outrebounded 49-37 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (knee) - OUT

Jazz: NONE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED KNICKS STARTERS:

G Jalen Brunson , 6-1 guard: 19.5 points, 6.8 assists

, 6-1 guard: 19.5 points, 6.8 assists G RJ Barrett , 6-6 guard: 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds F Cam Reddish , 6-8 forward: 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds F Julius Randle , 6-8 forward: 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds C Isaiah Hartenstein, 7-0 center: 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds

PROJECTED JAZZ STARTERS:

G Mike Conley , 6-1 guard: 10.8 points, 8.1 assists

, 6-1 guard: 10.8 points, 8.1 assists G Jordan Clarkson , 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists F Lauri Markkanen , 7-0 forward: 21.8 points, 8.6 rebounds

, 7-0 forward: 21.8 points, 8.6 rebounds F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds F/C Kelly Olynyk, 6-11 forward/center: 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Jazz are currently 4-point favorites over the Knicks as of Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 230.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Knicks currently rank 18th in the league in offensive rating and 22nd in the league in defensive rating.

The Jazz currently rank 5th in the league in offensive rating and 11th in the league in defensive rating.

Utah is 54-50 all-time against New York.

The Jazz are currently averaging 116.9 points per game, 4th in the NBA, and the Knicks are allowing an average of 116.8 points per game to their opponents, 25th in the NBA.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.