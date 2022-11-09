How to Watch Lakers-Clippers Game On Wednesday

Rivalries in the NBA seem to be created each and every year, but one that always sticks out is the in-city battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. These two teams that share an arena will take on one another on Wednesday night in the season’s second edition of “The Battle For Los Angeles!”

The Lakers have really struggled this season, as they currently find themselves 2-8 and desperately needing a win to try and get things going. Injuries continue to plague the Lakers, as does their inability to find scoring production outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

They are only ten games into the 2022-23 season, but things are already looking bleak for the Lakers in terms of their playoff chances.

As for their counterparts in the Clippers, Paul George has this team starting to trend in the right direction even in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who is still working his way back to 100 percent from an ACL tear suffered in the 2021 playoffs.

The Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the league once again and while their offense has been sluggish at times, they have spread their production out around George.

John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Noman Powell, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. are all averaging double-figures on the season, which makes the Clippers an unpredictable offensive team to guard.

Anything can happen when the Lakers and Clippers meet up and in the second meeting of the 2022-23 season, both teams face a scenario where a loss could wind up being devastating.

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Clippers vs. Lakers

WHO: Los Angeles Lakers (2-8) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-5)

Los Angeles Lakers (2-8) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-5) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 9, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 WHERE: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Lakers vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a 139-116 loss on the road to the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off of a 119-117 home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Clippers’ Paul George has recorded at least 26 points in five consecutive games, including three games with 30-plus points.

The Lakers are the league’s worst three-point shooting team, as they are shooting just 29.1 percent from deep as a team this year.

The Clippers defeated the Lakers 103-97 in their first game of the year on October 20.

Last Matchup:

October 20, 2022 - Clippers 103, Lakers 97

No player scored more than 15 points for the Clippers in this game, but they had six different players score in double-figures, including Paul George and John Wall each having 15 points. As a team, the Clippers shot 46.3 percent from the floor in this game. On the other side of things, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV combined to score 71 points, but the rest of the team shot just 20.0 percent from the floor. The Lakers were outrebounded 58-38 in the game.

Latest Injury News:

Lakers: Dennis Schroder (finger) - OUT, Thomas Bryant (thumb) - OUT, Lonnie Walker IV (illness) - QUESTIONABLE, Anthony Davis (back) - PROBABLE, LeBron James (foot) - ACTIVE

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-foot-1 guard: 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-foot-1 guard: 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds G Lonnie Walker IV (Q) , 6-4 guard: 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds F Troy Brown Jr. , 6-6 forward: 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds F LeBron James , 6-9 forward: 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists

, 6-9 forward: 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists F/C Anthony Davis, 6-10 forward/center: 23.2 points, 10.3 rebounds

PROJECTED CLIPPERS STARTERS:

G Reggie Jackson , 6-2 guard: 10.1 points, 4.1 assists

, 6-2 guard: 10.1 points, 4.1 assists G Terrence Mann , 6-5 guard: 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds G/F Paul George , 6-8 guard/forward: 25.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-8 guard/forward: 25.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists F Marcus Morris Sr. , 6-8 forward: 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Ivica Zubac, 7-0 forward/center: 10.2 points, 11.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Clippers are currently 3-point favorites over the Lakers as of Wednesday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 219.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Lakers currently rank 30th in the league in offensive rating, and 15th in the league in defensive rating.

The Clippers currently rank 29th in the league in offensive rating and 4th in the league in defensive rating.

The Lakers are 150-82 all-time against the Clippers.

The Lakers are currently averaging 108.4 points per game this season, 26th in the NBA, and the Clippers are currently allowing an average of 107.5 points per game to their opponents, 7th in the NBA.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.