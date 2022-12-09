How to Watch Lakers-76ers Game On Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) and Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) will play each other on Friday night in Philadelphia. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

While they have dropped two straight, the Los Angeles Lakers have won eight of their last twelve games and they will be looking to get back in the win column when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Philadelphia though is in desperate need of a win, as injuries have resulted in them losing three consecutive games for the first time since their first three games of the 2022-23 season.

Joel Embiid is once again playing like an MVP candidate and with James Harden back on the floor and healthy, the 76ers should begin to look more like the Sixers offensively.

Getting consistent play from their bench is extremely important for the 76ers right now, especially as Tyrese Maxey works his way back from a broken foot.

For the Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both expected to play in this game against Philadelphia, which is good news for Los Angeles since they tend to struggle offensively without either player on the floor.

Davis has been dominant as of late and recently posted a 55-point, 17 rebound game on Sunday, but he will now be going up against Embiid, who has become a much better all-around defender.

Which team will get back on track with a win and which team will see their current losing streak increase?

Here is how to watch Friday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Lakers vs. 76ers

WHO: Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12)

Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 9, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 9, 2022 WHERE: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Lakers vs. 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a 126-113 loss on the road against the Toronto Raptors.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of a 132-123 loss on the road against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers are 4-8 on the road this season and the 76ers are 7-5 at home.

The 76ers are one of the top defensive teams in the NBA right now, as they are only allowing an average of 107.6 points per game to their opponents, the second-best mark in the league.

Philadelphia won both of their regular season meetings against Los Angeles last year, outscoring the Lakers by 23 total points in the season series.

Last Matchup:

March 23, 2022 - 76ers 126, Lakers 121

Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris combined for 95 of the 76ers’ 126 total points and they made 34 of their 47 total shots to beat the Lakers 126-121. Harden and Maxey each recorded 7 assists, as Harden and Harris each recorded 7 rebounds. Embiid finished the game with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook led the way for the Lakers with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Latest Injury News:

Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) - OUT, Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) - OUT, Anthony Davis (illness) - PROBABLE, LeBron James (ankle) - PROBABLE

76ers: Tyrese Maxey (foot) - OUT, Georges Niang (foot) - OUT, Danuel House Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 4.2points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-1 guard: 4.2points, 3.8 rebounds G Dennis Schroder, 6-3 guard: 9.7 points, 3.6 assists

6-3 guard: 9.7 points, 3.6 assists G Lonnie Walker , 6-4 guard: 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds F LeBron James (P) , 6-9 forward: 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-9 forward: 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists F/C Anthony Davis (P), 6-10 forward/center: 27.3 points, 12.3 rebounds

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 21.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists

, 6-5 guard: 21.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists G De’Anthony Melton , 6-2 guard: 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4assists

, 6-2 guard: 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4assists F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds F P.J. Tucker , 6-5 forward: 3.5 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 3.5 points, 4.3 rebounds C Joel Embiid, 7-0 center: 31.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists

Betting Odds:

The 76ers are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Lakers as of Friday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 224.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Lakers currently rank 22nd in the league in offensive rating and 15th in the league in defensive rating.

The 76ers currently rank 20th in the league in offensive rating and 4th in the league in defensive rating.

Los Angeles is 146-141 all-time against Philadelphia.

The Lakers are currently averaging 114.2 points per game this season, 12th in the NBA, and the Nets are only allowing an average of 117.6 points per game to their opponents, 2nd in the NBA.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.