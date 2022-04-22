How To Watch Heat at Hawks Game 3 On Friday

Coming off two straight wins in the Play-In Tournament to earn the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks have struggled against the Miami Heat so far in this series.

After beating the Hawks 115-91, the Heat continued to find success against Atlanta, beating them 115-105 in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic each had solid nights, scoring a combined 54 points for the Hawks, but the story in Game 2 was Jimmy Butler going for a playoff career-high 45 points on 15-25 shooting, 4-7 from three-point range.

Butler was firing on all cylinders in this game against the Hawks on Tuesday night and Atlanta really had no answers for him. After making just a total of 27 threes all season long, Jimmy Butler could not miss from anywhere on the floor in this game.

Between controlling the three-point line again and also capitalizing on the Hawks’ mistakes, the Heat have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in this series, putting the Hawks’ backs up against the wall heading into Game 3 on Friday.

Can Atlanta find a way to win Game 3 and possibly get back in this series?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Heat vs. Hawks

WHO : Miami Heat (2-0) vs. Atlanta Hawks (0-2)

: Miami Heat (2-0) vs. Atlanta Hawks (0-2) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 3 (Heat lead 2-0)

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 3 (Heat lead 2-0) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 22

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 22 WHERE : State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Heat vs. Hawks

The Hawks and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with Miami winning three games by an average of 11.3 points.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fourth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the Hawks finished the regular season ranking second in offensive rating and sixth in points per game (113.9).

Atlanta is 28-14 at home this season and Miami is 24-17 on the road, including games played in the Play-In Tournament and Playoffs.

What Happened In Game 2?

April 17, 2022 - Heat 115, Hawks 105

Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Butler. The Heat’s All-Star wing was the key storyline in Game 2, as his playoff career-high 45 points elevated Miami past Atlanta to take a 2-0 series lead. Max Strus and Gabe Vincent also gave the Heat a solid push offensively, as they combined to shoot 6-13 (46.2%) from three-point range. In the game, the Heat made 14 more free-throws than the Hawks and they converted 19 Atlanta turnovers into 21 points.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Miami went 25-29 (86.2%) and was +14 from the free-throw line.

The Heat turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 19 points for the Hawks. Atlanta turned the ball over 19 times that resulted in 21 points for Miami.

Miami recorded 21 assists on a total of 38 made shots (55.3%), whereas Atlanta recorded 21 assists on 41 made shots (51.3%).

Latest Injury News:

Hawks: Clint Capela (knee) - OUT, Lou Williams (back) - OUT

Heat: Bam Adebayo (quad) - QUESTIONABLE, Markieff Morris (hip) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE, Caleb Martin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Gabe Vincent (toe) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo (Q), 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

PROJECTED HAWKS STARTERS:

G Trae Young , 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists G Kevin Huerter , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists F De’Andre Hunter , 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds F Danilo Gallinari , 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists C Onyeka Okongwu, 6-8 center: 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Heat are currently 1-point favorites over the Hawks as of Wednesday afternoon.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 221.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three straight seasons now and they recently made the NBA Finals in 2020.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 47-11 this season when they score at least 105 points, Atlanta is 41-24 when scoring at least 105 points, including the postseason.

The Hawks and Heat have played a total of 14 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The two teams are 7-7 against one another, including this year’s games, and Atlanta has won both playoff series they have played against the Heat.

Related stories on NBA basketball