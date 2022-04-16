How To Watch Timberwolves At Grizzlies Game 1 On Saturday

With the Play-In Tournament deciding the 7-seeds and 8-seeds in both conferences, it is time for the actual NBA Playoffs to begin!

On Saturday, the 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies will play host to 7-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the Western Conference Playoffs, a series that should be filled with plenty of high-level play.

Memphis tied their franchise-record for wins in a season with 56 total wins during the regular season and perhaps the most impressive thing about this team is that they have sustained success even though they are one of the youngest teams in the league.

With just three players on their roster having at least six years of experience, the Grizzlies entered the 2021-22 season as the second-youngest team in the league and they finished the regular season with the second-best record.

Led by former Rookie of the Year and first-time All-Star Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are a very high-energy team that make very few mistakes, which is why they are a true championship contender this season.

On the other side of things, the Minnesota Timberwolves are also a high-energy team that is coming off a very meaningful Play-In Tournament win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell are one of the best scoring trios in the entire NBA and matching the intensity of the young Memphis Grizzlies, this Timberwolves team surely will not be a pushover.

Do the Timberwolves have what it takes to make an early statement in this series and win Game 1 on the road in Memphis?

Here's how to watch Saturday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

WHO : Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26)

: Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs — Game 1

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs — Game 1 WHEN : 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 16

: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 16 WHERE : FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Timberwolves finished the regular season ranking first in points per game (115.9).

Memphis is 30-11 at home this season, compared to Minnesota being 20-21 on the road.

The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell have combined to average 64.0 points per game.

Last Matchup:

February 24, 2022 — Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 114

In their final meeting of the regular season, Minnesota outlasted Memphis 119-114 in Minneapolis. The Grizzlies outrebounded the Timberwolves 59-42 in this game, but D’Angelo Russell went off for 37 points on 13-21 shooting, giving the Timberwolves the slight edge. As a team, Minnesota shot 16-42 (38.1%) from three-point range, making seven more three-pointers than Memphis.

Timberwolves-Grizzlies Most Recent Games:

Timberwolves last game : In the 7-seed Play-In Game, the Timberwolves came back from down 10 points to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104, outscoring them 31-20 in the fourth quarter. With Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble and struggling to score, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell stepped up to combine for 59 total points on 8-16 (50%) shooting from long-range.

: In the 7-seed Play-In Game, the Timberwolves came back from down 10 points to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104, outscoring them 31-20 in the fourth quarter. With Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble and struggling to score, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell stepped up to combine for 59 total points on 8-16 (50%) shooting from long-range. Grizzlies last game: The Grizzlies lost 139-110 to the Boston Celtics in their season finale. With Boston playing all of their starters to clinch the 2-seed in the East, Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams all sat out for Memphis.

Latest Injury News:

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Grizzlies: Killian Tille (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED TIMBERWOLVES STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists G D’Angelo Russell , 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists G Anthony Edwards , 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds C Karl-Anthony Towns, 6-11 center: 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 6.9 points, 10.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Grizzlies are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves as of Saturday morning, according to the Fanduel.com gambling website.

gambling website. The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 236 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not won a playoff series since 2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since 2004.

Anthony Edwards has stepped up for the Timberwolves in recent games, scoring at least 30 points in three of his last five games, including his 30-point night against the Clippers in Tuesday’s Play-In Game.

Memphis is 48-9 this season when they score at least 110 points.

This is the first time the Timberwolves and Grizzlies will meet in the NBA Playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball