How to Watch Nets-76ers Game On Tuesday

In a showdown that many have had circled on their calendars since the NBA schedule was released, the Brooklyn Nets will travel to “The City of Brotherly Love” on Tuesday night, where they won’t receive much love from the fans against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This matchup will not only feature two bitter rivals facing off in a hostile environment, but new fuel has been added to the fire in which this rivalry burns, as this will mark Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia, a city that should embrace him with open arms and applause from the stands.

Yeah, maybe this would happen in a fairytale, but not in real life!

The fans of the 76ers are going to let Simmons hear it from the very second he steps on the court for warmups, which should create for a very ruckus and rowdy crowd all night long, despite the 76ers dealing with several key injuries with Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey all being ruled out.

Kevin Durant has been fantastic for the Brooklyn Nets this season, as he has recorded at least 26 points in all 17 games for Brooklyn to begin the season. He is just five consecutive games of 25-plus points away from tying Elgin Baylor’s 25-game mark to begin a season back during the 1961-62 season, which is the third-highest streak of 25-point games to begin a season.

Kyrie Irving played well in his return from suspension last game for the Nets and Ben Simmons is coming off his best performance as a member of the Nets, recording 22 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in 35 minutes of play during Brooklyn’s last game.

Will the Nets keep their positive momentum going in Philadelphia or will the short-handed 76ers and their passionate crowd somehow escape with a victory?

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Nets vs. 76ers

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (8-9) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-8)

Brooklyn Nets (8-9) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-8) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 22, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 WHERE: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

Key Stats & Facts For Nets vs. 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off of a 127-115 win at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of a 112-109 loss at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nets’ Kevin Durant has recorded at least 26 points in every single game this season.

The 76ers are one of the league’s best defensive teams, as they are only surrendering an average of 106.6 points per game, the third-best mark in the NBA.

Brooklyn defeated Philadelphia in three of their four regular season meetings a year ago, winning their three games by an average of 14.3 points per game.

Last Matchup:

March 10, 2022 - Nets 129, 76ers 100

Kevin Durant went for 25 points, Seth Curry went for 24 points and Kyrie Irving went for 22 points the last time the Nets met up with the 76ers, a game that was one-sided from the very start. Brooklyn handled Philadelphia easily, as this was the first game these two teams played since making the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. In his first appearance against his former team, Harden had just 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in just about 29 minutes. Philadelphia turned the ball over 18 times in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Nets: T.J. Warren (foot) - OUT,

76ers: Jaden Springer (quad) - OUT, James Harden (foot) - OUT, Joel Embiid (foot) - OUT, Tyrese Maxey (foot) - OUT, Furkan Korkmaz (knee) - PROBABLE, Tobias Harris (hip) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard/forward: 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-2 guard/forward: 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists G Joe Harris , 6-6 guard: 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-4 forward: 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-10 forward: 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists G/F/C Ben Simmons, 6-10 guard/forward/center: 7.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 rebounds

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G Shake Milton , 6-5 guard: 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds G De’Anthony Melton , 6-2 guard: 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists

, 6-2 guard: 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists F Tobias Harris (P) , 6-8 forward: 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds F P.J. Tucker , 6-5 forward: 4.3 points, 4.4 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 4.3 points, 4.4 rebounds C Montrezl Harrell, 6-7 center: 4.0 points, 1.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nets are currently 7.5-point favorites over the 76ers as of Tuesday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 217.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Nets currently rank 12th in the league in offensive rating and 17th in the league in defensive rating.

The 76ers currently rank 19th in the league in offensive rating and 4th in the league in defensive rating.

Philadelphia is 119-88 all-time against Brooklyn.

The Nets are currently averaging 111.6 points per game, 16th in the NBA, and the Pelicans are allowing an average of 106.6 points per game to their opponents, 3rd in the NBA.

