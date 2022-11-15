How to Watch Nets-Kings Game On Tuesday

The Brooklyn Nets have looked like one of the better defensive teams in the NBA early on this season and on Tuesday night, they will go up against the Sacramento Kings, one of the better scoring teams in the entire league.

Both the Nets and Kings could use a win right now, as they both sit at six wins in the midst of November and in the middle-of-the-pack in the league’s standings.

Kevin Durant has been a force for the Nets lately, as he has scored over 25 points in every single game this season, making him the first player since Michael Jordan (1988-89) to score at least 25 points in 13 consecutive games to begin a season.

However, the Nets are still without Kyrie Irving, one of their top offensive weapons, due to a suspension handed down by the team. His return remains a major question mark this organization has yet to shed light on.

New head coach Mike Brown has the Kings trending in a very positive direction and they have been led by potential first-time All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, who currently ranks 12th in the league in scoring.

Kevin Huerter has been a key addition for this team on the perimeter and rookie Keegan Murray continues to step up and make big plays for Sacramento, making the Kings a potential playoff team this year, something that has not been said in years!

How to watch Nets vs. Kings

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (6-8) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-6)

Brooklyn Nets (6-8) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-6) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 WHERE: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Key Stats & Facts For Nets vs. Kings

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off of a 116-103 loss on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a 122-115 victory at home against the Golden State Warriors.

Nets’ Kevin Durant has scored at least 26 points in every single game this season and he is the first player since Michael Jordan (1988-89) to begin a season with 13 straight 25-point games.

The Kings have turned themselves into one of the league’s best offensive teams, as they rank second in the league in field goal percentage (48.4%) and seventh in three-point shooting percentage (37.1%).

Sacramento and Brooklyn split their two regular season meetings a year ago with both teams winning on their home floor.

Last Matchup:

February 14, 2022 - Nets 109, Kings 85

With both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out, Seth Curry stepped up for the Nets with a team-high 23 points in the Nets’ 109-85 victory over the Kings. LaMarcus Aldridge and Bruce Brown, who are both no longer with Brooklyn, each scored 19 points in this game as well. De’Aaron Fox ended up with a game-high 26 points for Sacramento, as the Kings were outrebounded 49-43 in this game. Sacramento shot just 34.4 percent from the floor as a team.

Latest Injury News:

Nets: T.J. Warren (foot) - OUT, Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT, Yuta Watanabe (back) - QUESTIONABLE, Ben Simmons (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Seth Curry (ankle) - PROBABLE, Nicolas Claxton (eye) - PROBABLE

Kings: NONE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G Edmond Sumner , 6-4 guard: 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds G Joe Harris , 6-6 guard: 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists

, 6-4 forward: 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-10 forward: 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists C Nicolas Claxton (P), 6-11 center: 11.9 points, 9.1 rebounds

PROJECTED KINGS STARTERS:

G De’Aaron Fox , 6-3 guard: 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists

, 6-3 guard: 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists G/F Kevin Huerter , 6-7 guard/forward: 16.6 points, 3.2 assists

, 6-7 guard/forward: 16.6 points, 3.2 assists F Keegan Murray , 6-8 forward: 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds F Harrison Barnes , 6-8 forward: 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds F/C Domantas Sabonis, 6-11 forward/center: 17.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists

Betting Odds:

The Kings are currently 2-point favorites over the Nets as of Tuesday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 227 total points.

What to watch for:

The Nets currently rank 15th in the league in offensive rating and 12nd in the league in defensive rating.

The Kings currently rank 7th in the league in offensive rating and 27th in the league in defensive rating.

Sacramento is 50-45 all-time against Brooklyn.

The Kings are currently averaging 116.8 points per game, 6th in the NBA, and the Nets are allowing an average of 108.7 points per game to their opponents, 7th in the NBA.

