How to Watch 76ers at Heat Game 1 on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Miami on Monday to take on the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series, a matchup that seems lopsided as of right now because of a key injury.

Entering this semifinals series, the 76ers will be without All-Star center Joel Embiid for at least the first two games in Miami, as the potential league-MVP suffered a concussion and an orbital fracture in Game 6 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid has accounted for close to 25% of his team’s total points this season and without him, the Sixers are going to have to lean heavily on the production from All-Star James Harden and breakout second-year guard Tyrese Maxey, both of which have been struggling as of late.

Scoring will not be easy for the 76ers either, as the Miami Heat were one of the best defensive teams in the league this season and they enter this Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup surrendering over 100 points just twice in their last series against the Atlanta Hawks.

While Philadelphia did beat Miami twice during the regular season, the Heat have looked like the 1-seed in the East so far in these playoffs and will continue to be a very tough team to face, especially on their home floor.

Can the 76ers surprise the NBA world and take Game 1 in Miami without their All-NBA center?

WHO : Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) vs. Miami Heat (0-0)

: Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) vs. Miami Heat (0-0) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 1

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 1 WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 2

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 2 WHERE : FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV : TNT

Key Stats & Facts For 76ers vs. Heat

The 76ers and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning one home game and one away game each.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the 76ers finished the regular season ranking twelfth in defensive rating and eighth in points allowed per game (107.3).

Miami is 32-12 at home this season and Philadelphia is 29-15 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as four different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

Last Matchup:

March 21, 2022 - 76ers 113, Heat 106

In their final meeting of the regular season, Philadelphia defeated Miami 113-106 behind Tyrese Maxey’s 28-point night. Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz also proved to be huge in the victory, scoring a combined 38 points off-the-bench in the absence of Joel Embiid and James Harden. For Miami, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry combined for 69 points, but the rest of the team shot just 36.8% from the floor and 21.1% from three-point range.

76ers-Heat Most Recent Playoff Series:

76ers last playoff series : The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 4-2 in the first-round of the playoffs, outscoring Toronto by an average of 18.3 points in their four wins. After leading the series 3-0, the 76ers did drop back-to-back games before beating the Raptors by 35 points in Game 6 on the road. Joel Embiid suffered a concussion and orbital fracture in this series, leaving his status for the rest of this season’s playoffs in major doubt.

: The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 4-2 in the first-round of the playoffs, outscoring Toronto by an average of 18.3 points in their four wins. After leading the series 3-0, the 76ers did drop back-to-back games before beating the Raptors by 35 points in Game 6 on the road. Joel Embiid suffered a concussion and orbital fracture in this series, leaving his status for the rest of this season’s playoffs in major doubt. Heat last playoff series: The Miami Heat handled the Atlanta Hawks 4-1 in the first-round of the playoffs and they looked very strong defensively. All-Star Trae Young was held to a total of 77 points (15.4 PPG), 30 assists and 31 turnovers for Atlanta in this series. Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat, averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in four games, but a knee injury could wind up forcing the All-Star forward to miss the early part of Miami’s next series.

Latest Injury News:

76ers: George Hill (abdominal) - OUT, Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - OUT, Markieff Morris (illness) - QUESTIONABLE, Caleb Martin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE, Tyler Herro (illness) - QUESTIONABLE, Jimmy Butler (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists G/F Danny Green , 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds C Paul Reed, 6-9 center: 3.1 points, 2.4 rebounds

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Gabe Vincent , 6-3 guard: 8.7 points, 3.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 8.7 points, 3.1 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler (Q) , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Heat are currently 7.5-point favorites over the 76ers as of Monday morning, according to Fanduel.com..

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 208.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons now, losing in the NBA Finals back in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the Eastern Conference Semifinals in four of the last five seasons now, but have not made the NBA Finals since 2001.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 43-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Philadelphia is 41-6 this season when they score at least 110 points.

The 76ers and Heat have played a total of 10 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The two teams are 5-5 against one another in the playoffs and have split their two playoff series in 2011 (Heat in 5) and 2018 (76ers in 5).

