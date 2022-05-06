How to Watch Suns at Mavericks Game 3 on Friday

Luka Doncic had yet another big night with 35 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, but the Dallas Mavericks could not hang with the No. 1 overall seed in the Phoenix Suns for all 48 minutes of Game 2, losing 129-109 on the road.

The 129 points Dallas surrendered to Phoenix were the most points the Mavericks had given up in a game since they allowed 135 points to the Washington Wizards on April 1.

Dallas, who finished the regular season ranked sixth in defensive rating and second in points allowed per game (104.7) have been dismantled and dissected by head coach Monty Williams and the Suns, as Phoenix has now scored 121 and 129 points in the first two games of this series.

Led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, who combined to score 58 points in Game 2, the Suns have been clicking on all cylinders offensively and they have really shut down everyone not named Luka Doncic on the Mavericks’ roster.

Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie are only averaging a combined 20.5 points per game in this series on 32.6% shooting from the floor. In order for Dallas to have a chance in this series, these two are going to have to perform much better, otherwise we may be getting some brooms out of the utilities closet!

Does Dallas have what it takes to win Game 3 in front of their home faithful over the red-hot Suns?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Suns vs. Mavericks

WHO : Dallas Mavericks (0-2) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-0)

: Dallas Mavericks (0-2) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-0) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 3 (Suns lead 2-0)

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinals - Game 3 (Suns lead 2-0) WHEN : 9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 6

: 9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 6 WHERE : American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Suns vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks and Suns faced off three times during the regular season with the Suns winning all three matchups, two of which were on their home court.

The Suns finished the regular season ranking fourth in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating, while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Dallas is 31-13 at home this season and Phoenix is 34-10 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in ten of the last thirteen games he has played in, dating back to the regular season, and he has scored a combined 80 points on 53.8% shooting through the first two games of this series.

Deandre Ayton has been a force on the interior lately, averaging 19.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in the postseason this year.

What Happened In Game 2?

May 4, 2022 - Suns 129, Mavericks 109

Dallas played well in the first quarter of Game 2 and they took a five point lead early in the second quarter, but the second-half of this game was completely controlled by Phoenix. The Suns outscored the Mavericks 71-49 in the second-half and Dallas really had no answers on stopping Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The best backcourt in the NBA combined for 58 points and they made every single play down the stretch run of this game. Outside of Luka Doncic, only Reggie Bullock (16) and Spencer Dinwiddie (11) scored in double figures.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Phoenix went 13-25 (52.0%) and Dallas went 17-41 (41.5%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Suns turned the ball over 17 times, resulting in 19 points for the Mavericks. Dallas turned the ball over 17 times that resulted in 21 points for Phoenix.

The Mavericks recorded 19 assists on a total of 36 made shots (52.8%), whereas the Suns recorded 28 assists on a total of 49 made shots (57.1%).

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Suns: Dario Saric (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Suns are currently 1-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Friday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 219.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Phoenix Suns have made the playoffs for just the second-time in the last twelve seasons, looking to make the NBA Finals in back-to-back years.

The Dallas Mavericks have won their first playoff series since they won the NBA Finals back in 2011.

The Suns had six different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Phoenix is 55-7 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 33-5 this season.

The Mavericks and Suns have played a total of 14 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The Suns are 8-6 against the Mavericks all-time in the playoffs, including this year, and have split their two playoff series in 2005 (Suns in 6) and 2006 (Mavericks in 6).

