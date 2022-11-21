How to Watch Blazers-Bucks Game On Monday

Two of the top teams early on this season will face off on Monday night in Milwaukee, as the Portland Trail Blazers begin a four-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Portland has been a pleasant surprise early on this season, as they already have 10 wins following a season in which they won just 27 games. Damian Lillard has his team playing at a very high-level right now, but Lillard is going to be forced to miss more time this season, as he is once again dealing with a calf injury.

In his absence, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Josh Hart will be the focal points for this team, a group that currently finds themselves as one of the best defensive teams in the entire NBA, which is surprisingly given that Portland ranked near the bottom of the league a year ago in defense.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has looked every bit like a front-runner for this year’s MVP award for the Bucks, but what has made Milwaukee a true title contender once again is how balanced they are on both ends of the floor.

Khris Middleton has yet to play this season as he recovers from a wrist injury and Jrue Holiday has been in-and-out of the lineup due to an ankle sprain, but Brook Lopez has emerged as one of the best three-point shooters in the league this season, Bobby Portis continues to be a high-impact rebounder and the Bucks have multiple three-point shooting threats in Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter and Jordan Nwora to turn to in their second-unit.

Milwaukee truly has no weaknesses right now and with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, they will be the favorites to win almost every single one of their games the rest of the way.

Will Portland’s depth be enough to get past Milwaukee, a juggernaut in the Eastern Conference?

Key Stats & Facts For Trail Blazers vs. Bucks

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off of a 118-113 loss at home against the Utah Jazz.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off of a 110-102 loss on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Blazers’ guard Damian Lillard will once again miss time this season with a calf injury.

The Bucks are currently the best rebounding team in the NBA, averaging 50.0 total rebounds per game.

Milwaukee and Portland split their two regular season meetings a year ago with both teams winning their game on the road.

Last Matchup:

February 14, 2022 - Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107

Without Damian Lillard in this one, the Trail Blazers still came out on top of the Bucks behind Anfernee Simons’ 31-point night. Shooting 7-16 from three-point range, Simons took advantage of Milwaukee on the perimeter, even with Jrue Holiday healthy and guarding him on the perimeter. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo in this game and this hurt them on the glass, as they were outrebounded 58-43 in this matchup.

Latest Injury News:

Trail Blazers: Gary Payton (conditioning) - OUT, Keon Johnson (hip) - OUT, Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT

Bucks: Joe Ingles (knee - ACL) - OUT, Wesley Matthews (hamstring) - OUT, Khris Middleton (wrist) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED TRAIL BLAZERS STARTERS:

G Anfernee Simons , 6-3 guard: 22.5 points, 4.0 assists

, 6-3 guard: 22.5 points, 4.0 assists G Shaedon Sharpe , 6-6 guard: 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds F Josh Hart , 6-5 forward: 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists

, 6-5 forward: 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists F Jerami Grant , 6-8 forward: 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds C Jusuf Nurkic, 6-11 center: 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday , 6-3 guard: 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-3 guard: 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists G Jevon Carter , 6-1 guard: 9.3 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 9.3 points, 3.6 assists F Giannis Antetokounmpo , 7-0 forward: 29.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 7-0 forward: 29.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists F/C Bobby Portis , 6-10 forward/center : 13.7 points, 10.9 rebounds

, 6-10 forward/center : 13.7 points, 10.9 rebounds C Brook Lopez, 7-0 center: 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Bucks are currently 9.5-point favorites over the Trail Blazers as of Monday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 214.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Trail Blazers currently rank 14th in the league in offensive rating and 8th in the league in defensive rating.

The Bucks currently rank 23rd in the league in offensive rating and 1st in the league in defensive rating.

Milwaukee is 78-53 all-time against Portland.

The Trail Blazers are currently allowing an average of 108.3 points per game to their opponents, 6th in the NBA, and the Bucks are allowing an average of 106.6 points per game to their opponents, 4th in the NBA.

