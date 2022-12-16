How to Watch Warriors-76ers Game On Friday

The Golden State Warriors (14-15) and Philadelphia 76ers (15-12) will play each other on Friday night in Philadelphia. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Already struggling and now having to play without Stephen Curry due to a shoulder injury, the Golden State Warriors will face a tough task on the road Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Posting a 2-13 road record to this point in the year, nothing has come easy for the defending NBA champions and with Curry out, a lot of weight falls on the shoulders of Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo on the offensive-end of the floor, especially with Andrew Wiggins still dealing with an adductor injury.

Not only will they need to find added production from their bench, but the Warriors will really need to lock things down on the defensive-end of the court in Curry’s absence if they are to still be in contending status when he returns.

Winners of three straight heading into Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers have been surging as of late and they can thank Joel Embiid for that.

What Embiid has done in the month of December so far has been historic and his nightly numbers look like something out of a video game.

Through five games this month, Embiid is averaging 39.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from three-point range.

Joel Embiid is proving to be a contender for the MVP award once again and the 76ers will go as far as he is able to carry them this season.

The Warriors, one of the smaller teams in the league, will definitely have to bring their all into Philadelphia for this matchup if they are to possibly keep this game close, especially with how dominant Embiid has looked.

Can Golden State pull off the miraculous upset or will Philadelphia win their fourth consecutive game?

Here is how to watch Friday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. 76ers

WHO: Golden State Warriors (14-15) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-12)

Golden State Warriors (14-15) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-12) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 16, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 16, 2022 WHERE: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. 76ers

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 125-119 loss on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of a 123-103 win at home against the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors are 2-13 on the road this season and the Bulls are 10-5 at home.

The 76ers are one of the league’s top three-point shooting teams this season, as they are shooting 38.6 percent from deep as a team this year, the fourth-best percentage in the NBA.

Golden State and Philadelphia split their two regular season meetings a year ago, as both teams won on their home floors.

Last Matchup:

December 11, 2021 - 76ers 102, Warriors 93

Joel Embiid recorded 26 points and 9 rebounds the last time he and the 76ers took on the Warriors, ultimately leading to a 102-93 win for Philadelphia. Tobias Harris had a solid night with 16 points and 9 rebounds, as the Sixers outscored the Warriors by six points in the paint. They also outscored the Warriors by 10 points from the free-throw line. Jordan Poole had a team-high 23 points for Golden State.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Andrew Wiggins (adductor) - OUT, Stephen Curry (shoulder) - OUT, Draymond Green (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

76ers: Tyrese Maxey (foot) - OUT, Danuel House Jr. (foot) - PROBABLE, Furkan Korkmaz (illness) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 17.9 points, 4.6 assists

, 6-4 guard: 17.9 points, 4.6 assists G Donte DiVincenzo , 6-4 guard: 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds F Draymond Green (Q) , 6-6 forward: 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-6 forward: 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.3 points, 7.6 rebounds

PROJECTED 76ERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 22.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists G De’Anthony Melton , 6-2 guard: 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds F P.J. Tucker , 6-5 forward: 3.5 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 3.5 points, 4.3 rebounds C Joel Embiid, 7-0 center: 33.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists

Betting Odds:

The 76ers are currently 7.5-point favorites over the Warriors as of Friday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup has not yet been determined.

What to watch for:

The Warriors currently rank 12th in the league in offensive rating and 15th in the league in defensive rating.

The 76ers currently rank 15th in the league in offensive rating and 5th in the league in defensive rating.

Philadelphia is 169-154 all-time against Golden State.

The Warriors are currently averaging 117.4 points per game this season, 3rd in the NBA, and the Bucks are allowing an average of 108.2 points per game to their opponents, 4th in the NBA.

