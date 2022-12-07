How to Watch Warriors-Jazz Game On Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors (13-12) and Utah Jazz (14-12) will play each other on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Golden State Warriors have been dreadful on the road this season, but they will have another chance to get back on track on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz.

However, the Warriors will be short-handed as Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will all be out due to injuries and soreness.

In their place, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson figure to carry a heavy load of the offensive assignments against Utah. They may be 11-2 at home this season, but Golden State is only 2-10 on the road, looking like a completely different team outside of San Francisco.

For the Jazz, they are putting together a very respectable and solid season given that they were picked by many to finish last in the league record-wise.

Maybe they will still end up missing the playoffs, but Utah has proven to be a force competitor this season, mainly because of the emergence of Lauri Markkanen.

While they lost to the Warriors earlier in the season, the Jazz will be coming out hot in this one, as they look to even up the season series.

Here is how to watch Wednesday night's game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz

WHO: Golden State Warriors (13-12) vs. Utah Jazz (14-12)

Golden State Warriors (13-12) vs. Utah Jazz (14-12) WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 7, 2022

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 WHERE: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 112-104 loss at home against the Indiana Pacers.

The Utah Jazz are coming off of a 116-111 loss at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors are 2-10 on the road this season and the Knicks are 8-4 at home.

The Jazz are one of the top offensive teams in the league this season, as they are currently averaging 117.7 points per game, the third-best scoring average in the NBA.

Golden State already beat Utah this season 129-118 on November 25.

Last Matchup:

November 25, 2022 - Warriors 129, Jazz 118

Going for 33 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Stephen Curry put the Warriors on his back and led them past the Jazz. Along with Curry, Klay Thompson also made six three-pointers in this game and both Thompson and Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points. For Utah, Lauri Markkanen went for 24 points, as both Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points. Utah was outscored by 27 points from three-point range.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Andrew Wiggins (adductor) - OUT, Draymond Green (hip) - OUT, Stephen Curry (ankle) - OUT

Jazz: Mike Conley (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Jordan Poole , 6-4 guard: 17.0 points, 4.5 assists

, 6-4 guard: 17.0 points, 4.5 assists G Donte DiVincenzo , 6-4 guard: 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds F Jonathan Kuminga , 6-8 forward: 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.4 points, 7.2 rebounds

PROJECTED JAZZ STARTERS:

G Jordan Clarkson , 6-4 guard: 19.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists

, 6-4 guard: 19.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists G Collin Sexton , 6-1 guard: 14.2 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-1 guard: 14.2 points, 3.0 rebounds F Lauri Markkanen , 7-0 forward: 22.2 points, 8.5 rebounds

, 7-0 forward: 22.2 points, 8.5 rebounds F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 8.6 points, 8.3 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 8.6 points, 8.3 rebounds C Kelly Olynyk, 6-11 center: 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists

Betting Odds:

The Jazz are currently 6-point favorites over the Warriors as of Wednesday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 234.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Warriors currently rank 10th in the league in offensive rating and 16th in the league in defensive rating.

The Jazz currently rank 3rd in the league in offensive rating and 25th in the league in defensive rating.

Utah is 114-82 all-time against Golden State.

The Warriors are currently averaging 117.2 points per game this season, 5th in the NBA, and the Jazz are currently averaging 117.7 points per game, 3rd in the NBA.

