How to Watch Warriors-Kings Game On Sunday

For the third time this season already, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings, two teams in the Pacific Division jockeying for position in the Western Conference.

The defending champion Warriors have started off the season slow, recently losing five consecutive road games in a row, but they have now won two straight games over the Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, Golden State is looking to pick up their first road win of the season on Sunday night in Sacramento, a team that Stephen Curry has feasted on this year.

In two games against the Kings this season, Curry is averaging 40.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 60.9 percent from the floor and 58.3 percent from three-point range. He has made seven threes in both games against Sacramento and he recently scored a season-high 47 points against them this past Monday.

De’Aaron Fox has played like an All-Star early on this season for the Kings and if it was not for a handful of buzzer-beater-like shots by other teams, the Kings could easily be over .500 early on this season.

Still, they find themselves in a much better position compared to past years and already seeing Golden State twice this season in San Francisco, they will be ready to defend their home court in this third meeting.

Will Golden State move to 3-0 against Sacramento this year, getting their first road win on the new season, or will the Kings hold strong and get their first win over the Warriors since March 2021?

Here is how to watch Sunday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Kings

WHO: Golden State Warriors (5-7) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6)

Golden State Warriors (5-7) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6) WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 13, 2022

9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 13, 2022 WHERE: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 106-101 win at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a 120-114 road win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry has scored 40 points in back-to-back games and most recently scored a season-high 47 points against the Kings this past Monday.

The Kings are one of the league’s more efficient offenses so far this season, as they are shooting 48.0 percent from the floor as a team, the fourth-best shooting percentage in the league.

Golden State has won the first two meetings against Sacramento this season, including their recent 116-113 victory over the Kings this past Monday.

Last Matchup:

November 7, 2022 - Warriors 116, Kings 113

With 1.3 seconds left in the game, Stephen Curry hit two clutch free-throws to put the Warriors up three points and after no foul was called on a three-point attempt by Kings’ Kevin Huerter, the Warriors came away with a close home victory, their second over Sacramento early on this season. Curry had himself a massive night, scoring 47 points on 17-24 shooting, 7-12 from three-point range, and he also recorded 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Andrew Wiggins also had a big night with 25 points and 10 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox was the Kings’ leading scorer with 28 points, as Malik Monk stepped up off-the-bench with 24 points on 7-16 shooting.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT

Kings: NONE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-2 guard: 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 8.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-6 forward: 8.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.4 points, 6.8 rebounds

PROJECTED KINGS STARTERS:

G De’Aaron Fox , 6-3 guard: 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists G/F Kevin Huerter , 6-7 guard/forward: 16.5 points, 3.1 assists

, 6-7 guard/forward: 16.5 points, 3.1 assists F Keegan Murray , 6-8 forward: 30.3 points, 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 30.3 points, 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds F Harrison Barnes , 6-8 forward: 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds F/C Domantas Sabonis, 6-11 forward/center: 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 4-point favorites over the Magic as of Sunday morning, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 234 total points.

What to watch for:

The Warriors currently rank 14th in the league in offensive rating and 25th in the league in defensive rating.

The Kings currently rank 8th in the league in offensive rating and 26th in the league in defensive rating.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry has scored at least 30 points against Sacramento in eight of his last ten games against them dating back to 2018.

Golden State is 214-192 all-time against Sacramento.

Both the Warriors and Kings are currently averaging 116.3 points per game this season, tied for 6th in the NBA.

