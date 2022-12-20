How to Watch Warriors-Knicks Game On Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors (15-16) and New York Knicks (17-13) will play each other on Tuesday night in New York. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The last time the Golden State Warriors went on the road to play the New York Knicks, Stephen Curry broke the NBA’s all-time three-point record held by Ray Allen.

This time around on Tuesday though, the Warriors will be without Curry when they take on the Knicks, as the Warriors’ superstar continues to heal and recover from a left shoulder injury suffered last week.

In his absence, Golden State will be searching for answers on how to remain one of the top offensive teams in the league, but the answer seemed pretty clear in their last game – Give Jordan Poole the ball!

Against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Poole scored a career-high 43 points on 14-23 shooting, 5-11 from three-point range, to help the Warriors secure their third road win of the season.

Between Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, the Warriors should continue to be a strong three-point shooting team, but others like Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga will have to continue to step up in big moments with Curry sidelined.

On the other side of things, everything has been going well for the Knicks, as they have won their last seven games and currently own the league’s top win streak right now.

Jalen Brunson has proved to be a massive upgrade for New York offensively and RJ Barrett has started to get going in recent games, as he is averaging 22.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game over the team’s last seven games.

New York is a physical team that has really worn down their opponents in recent games, so the Warriors will have their hands full in the city that never sleeps on Tuesday night.

Can the Warriors get their second consecutive road win, snapping the longest win streak in the league or will the Knicks make it eight straight wins?

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks

WHO: Golden State Warriors (15-16) vs. New York Knicks (17-13)

Golden State Warriors (15-16) vs. New York Knicks (17-13) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Madison Square Garden, New York, New York TV: TNT

Key Stats & Facts For Warriors vs. Knicks

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 126-110 win on the road against the Toronto Raptors.

The New York Knicks are coming off of a 109-106 win on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

The Warriors are 3-14 on the road this season and the Knicks are 7-7 at home.

The Knicks are one of the league’s top rebounding teams, as they are averaging 47.6 rebounds per game as a team this season, the third-best mark in the NBA.

Golden State beat New York 111-101 earlier this season on November 18.

Last Matchup:

November 18, 2022 - Warriors 111, Knicks 101

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins combined for 64 points the last time the Warriors took on the Knicks and Golden State shot 18-50 (36%) from three-point range, outscoring the Knicks by 27 points from the perimeter. For New York, Julius Randle was the team’s leading scorer with 20 points, as Jalen Brunson struggled to get anything going, shooting just 2-13 from the floor and scoring 13 points. While they are the bigger team, the Knicks were also outrebounded 51-45 in this game and they tied the Warriors with 40 points in the paint.

Latest Injury News:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Stephen Curry (shoulder) - OUT, Andrew Wiggins (adductor) - OUT, Jonathan Kuminga (knee) - PROBABLE, Klay Thompson (knee) - PROBABLE

Knicks: Obi Toppin (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Jordan Poole , 6-1 guard: 19.0 points, 4.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 19.0 points, 4.6 assists G Donte DiVincenzo , 6-4 guard: 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds G Klay Thompson (P) , 6-7 guard: 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-7 guard: 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds F Draymond Green , 7-0 forward: 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists

, 7-0 forward: 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists C Kevon Looney, 7-0 center: 6.7 points, 7.8 rebounds

PROJECTED KNICKS STARTERS:

G Jalen Brunson , 6-1 guard: 20.8 points, 6.2 assists

, 6-1 guard: 20.8 points, 6.2 assists G Quentin Grimes , 6-5 guard: 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds G/F RJ Barrett , 6-6 guard/forward: 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds F Julius Randle , 6-8 forward: 22.5 points, 9.1 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 22.5 points, 9.1 rebounds C Mitchell Robinson, 7-0 center: 7.4 points, 8.5 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Knicks are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Warriors as of Tuesday Morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 222.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Warriors currently rank 11th in the league in offensive rating and 17th in the league in defensive rating.

The Knicks currently rank 14th in the league in offensive rating and 8th in the league in defensive rating.

Golden State is 184-163 all-time against New York.

The Warriors are currently averaging 117.3 points per game this season, 3rd in the NBA, and the Knicks are allowing an average of 112.2 points per game to their opponents, 14th in the NBA.

