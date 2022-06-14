Skip to main content
Ime Udoka Shares What His Message Was To The Celtics After Game 5 Loss

Ime Udoka met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in California.

The Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night by a score of 104-94, and the series is now 3-2 in favor of the Golden State Warriors.   

After the tough loss, head coach Ime Udoka shared what his message was to the team.   

"The message to the guys is to be confident going home, get your rest and then let's get ready to bring it back here," Udoka shared. 

Game 6 of the series will be at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night, and if there is a Game 7 it will be back at the Chase Center in California on Sunday night. 

