Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Magic
Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic.
The New York Knicks crushed the Orlando Magic by a score of 118-88 on Sunday evening in Florida, and Immanuel Quickley went off for a triple-double.
The former Kentucky star had 20 points, ten rebounds and ten assists in the massive win.
After the game, he sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below form his Twitter account.
Quickley's tweet said: "TripleDub?!!! God is awesome simple as that #LoveMyTeam"
