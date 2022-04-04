Skip to main content
Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Magic

Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Magic

Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic.

Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic.

The New York Knicks crushed the Orlando Magic by a score of 118-88 on Sunday evening in Florida, and Immanuel Quickley went off for a triple-double.  

The former Kentucky star had 20 points, ten rebounds and ten assists in the massive win.    

After the game, he sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below form his Twitter account.   

Quickley's tweet said: "TripleDub?!!! God is awesome simple as that #LoveMyTeam"

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15935794_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Magic

By Ben Stinar31 seconds ago
USATSI_17966446_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jordan Poole's Awesome Kobe Bryant Shoes For Sunday's Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_13957971_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Enormous Injury Update On Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17408172_168388303_lowres
News

Dejounte Murray's Status For Trail Blazers-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thomson's Injury Status For Warriors-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_7225318_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins Gets Dunked On By Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17599699_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago