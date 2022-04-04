Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Magic

The New York Knicks crushed the Orlando Magic by a score of 118-88 on Sunday evening in Florida, and Immanuel Quickley went off for a triple-double.

The former Kentucky star had 20 points, ten rebounds and ten assists in the massive win.

After the game, he sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below form his Twitter account.

Quickley's tweet said: "TripleDub?!!! God is awesome simple as that #LoveMyTeam"

The Related stories on NBA basketball