Indiana Fever Star Aliyah Boston Reportedly Deleted Twitter from Phone Due to Negative Remarks
It didn't take long for all the attention on the Indiana Fever to turn into negativity. I'm sure this is a surprising revelation, considering how rationale everyone is on social media, right? This week, Fever star Aliyah Boston told ESPN's Holly Rowe that she had to take X — formerly known as Twitter — off of her phone because of the negative remarks she's received.
Since Indiana drafted Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, there's been a wave of media attention hyper-focused on the Fever. With more people tuning into games, Clark's teammates are starting to feel the wrath of the ridiculousness that exists on social media.
Prior to Monday's game between the Fever and Connecticut Sun, Boston told Rowe that she deleted X from her phone because of the things being said on the app.
"I spoke with Aliyah Boston and she said, 'I had to delete Twitter from my phone,'" Rowe reported. "She said the only safe app right now is TikTok, where it's friendly and she can scroll past if there's anything negative."
Reminder: Boston was last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in 2023. She was also an All-Star in her first year in the league.
Without question, Boston is off to a bit of a rocky start. Through four games, the second-year player out of South Carolina is aveaging just nine points and seven rebounds per game and shooting just over 40% from the floor.
A majority of the negativity is coming from a new wave of WNBA "fans," most of which never watched a game until Clark joined the league. And because the Fever are off to an 0-4 start, those individuals feel the need to take their frustration out on last year's No. 1 overall pick.
The additional attention to the WNBA is a great sign for the league. It has an opportunity to flourish with so many new eyes tuning in. But that doesn't mean players should have to deal with this type of ridiculous backlash.
Related stories
CLARK NEEDS TIME TO ADJUST: Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA after a dominating run at Iowa. Fans and media pushed a narrative that she'd immediately have the same success with the Indiana Fever. Turns out, that's not the case. It was foolish to think she'd dominate from Day 1. CLICK HERE