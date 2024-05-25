Fever vs. Aces: How to Watch Former Iowa Stars Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin on Saturday
Saturday night's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will have an Iowa flavor. For the first time in their professional careers, former Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin will go head-to-head.
Both Clark and Martin were selected during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever. Martin went No. 18 in the second round to Las Vegas.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's game between Indiana and Las Vegas.
How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces
What: Indiana Fever (1-5) vs. Las Vegas Aces (2-1)
When: Saturday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
TV: NBA TV
Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Spread: The Las Vegas Aces are a 15.5-point favorite over the Indiana Fever, per SIsportsbook.com.
Leading scorers
Indiana Fever
G Caitlin Clark: 16.7 ppg; 6.2 apg; 5.5 rpg; 38.3% FG
G Kelsey Mitchell: 13.7 ppg; 1.8 apg; 1.5 rpg; 36.8% FG
F NaLyssa Smith: 10.5 ppg; 6.8 rpg; 1.0 bpg; 47.2% FG
F Aliyah Boston: 9.8 ppg; 6.2 rpg; 1.3 bpg: 42.9% FG
Las Vegas Aces
C A'ja Wilson: 24.3 ppg; 12 rpg; 2.7 bpg; 45% FG
G Jackie Young: 22.7 ppg; 8.3 apg; 7.0 rpg; 45.3%
G Kelsey Plum: 21 ppg; 5.0 apg; 1.7 spg; 41.9% 3-pt FG
F Alysha Clark: 8.3 ppg; 5.0 rpg; 1.7 spg; 50% FG
Clark, Martin go head-to-head
Clark and Martin accomplished quite a bit during their time at Iowa together. The pair won three Big Ten Tournament championships and guided the Hawkeyes to back-to-back appearances in the National Championship Game in 2023 and 2024.
Saturday marks the first time the former teammates will compete against each other in the WNBA. Their roles are significantly different, but it should still make for an interesting matchup.
Clark is pegged as the WNBA's rising star and is the face of the Fever's franchise. Although she's struggled with turnovers and some of the physical nature of the league early, she's demonstrated the ability to be an effective scorer and passer at the professional level.
Martin, on the other hand, has taken on a bench role with the Aces. Through the team's first three games, the rookie is averaging 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 points per game while logging just over 20 minutes.