Fever vs. Sparks: How to Watch Top 2 WNBA Picks Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink on Friday
For the first time this season, the top two selections in the 2024 WNBA Draft will go head-to-head. No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark will take on No. 2 pick Cameron Brink on Friday night, as the Indiana Fever travel to play the Los Angeles Sparks.
It's the first of a three-game series between the two teams and the only meeting in Los Angeles. The two teams will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 28 and against on Sept. 4.
Here's how you can watch Friday night's WNBA game featuring Clark and Brink:
How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks
What: Indiana Fever (0-5) vs. Los Angeles Sparks (1-2)
When: Friday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET
Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.
TV: ION; WNBA League Pass
Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Spread: The Indiana Fever are a 1.5-point favorite over the Los Angeles Sparks, per SIsportsbook.com.
Leading scorers
Indiana Fever
G Caitlin Clark: 17.8 ppg; 5.8 apg; 4.6 rpg; 40.3% FG
G Kelsey Mitchell: 12.8 ppg; 1.8 apg; 1.4 rpg; 35.5% FG
F NaLyssa Smith: 11.6 ppg; 7.6 rpg; 1.2 bpg; 47.9% FG
F Aliyah Boston: 8.4 ppg; 6.2 rpg; 1.6 bpg: 38.8% FG
Los Angeles Sparks
F Dearica Hamby: 22 ppg; 13.7 rpg; 2.0 spg; 59.1% FG
G Kia Nurse: 16.3 ppg; 2.0 apg; 1.0 spg; 54.5% FG
G Lexie Brown: 14.7 ppg; 3.7 apg; 2.3 spg; 40% 3-pt FG
F Rickea Jackson: 9.7 ppg; 2.3 rpg; 50% FG; 42.9% 3-pt FG
Storylines to watch in Fever vs. Sparks
Despite all the hype surrounding Clark's arrival in the WNBA, the Fever are off to a gloomy 0-5 start. Indiana is hoping to get its first victory on Friday night, but it won't come easily against the Sparks.
Clark has showcased the ability to hit her iconic 3-pointers "from the logo" in the WNBA but she's also endured some growing pains early in her rookie season. She's faced troubles with turnovers, averaging nearly six per game thus far. Clark is also adjusting to the physicality of the league, especially on drives to the basket and on the defensive end of the floor.
Although Brink isn't one of the Sparks' leading scorers this season (6.0 ppg), she's proven to be a menace on the defensive end. She's erasing shots left and right, averaging 3.7 blocks per game. The 6-foot-4 rookie is also averaging 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Friday's matchup should be incredibly entertaining for a number of reasons, Will Clark and the Fever secure their first victory of the 2024 WNBA season? Or will Brink and the Sparks block that opportunity?