Indiana Pacers Announce 2022 Summer League Roster

The Indiana Pacers have officially announced their roster for Summer League out in Las Vegas this summer.

Finishing the 2021-22 season with a 25-57 record, the Indiana Pacers have put the past behind them and are moving forward with a young and dynamic team led by some very talented first-round talents.

This past season's acquisition in Tyrese Haliburton is slated to be one of the leaders of this young Pacers team, along with the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft, Bennedict Mathruin.

While Haliburton will not be a part of Indiana’s Summer League roster, Mathurin and some other young talents with the Pacers will be in attendance in Las Vegas.

Among those on the Indiana Pacers’ Summer League roster, Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, Terry Taylor, Chris Duarte and Duane Washington Jr. highlight those that will be playing.

As seen in the graphic released by the team, the rest of the roster is filled out by Bennie Boatwright (USC), Eli Brooks (Michigan), Kendall Brown (Baylor), David DiLeo (Central Michigan), Nate Hinton (Houston), Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga), Jermaine Samuels Jr. (Villanova), Simi Shittu (Vanderbilt), Gabe York (Arizona) and Fanbo Zeng (G League Ignite).

The Pacers are scheduled to play their first Summer League game in Las Vegas on Friday, July 8 at 6 p.m. ET. against the Charlotte Hornets. 

