Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton to Ride in Two-Seater With Legend Mario Andretti Before GMR Grand Prix

Tyrese Haliburton will experience racing in Indianapolis for the first time on Saturday.

The 22-year-old point guard will travel around the 14-turn road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a two-seater driven by motorsports legend Mario Andretti.

The green flag for the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis is scheduled to wave around 3:30 p.m. ET. Andretti and Haliburton will be in a two-seater that will lead the pack prior to the race, which airs nationally on NBC.

There's also plans for Haliburton to meet with 2021 IndyCar series champion Alex Palou in his team garage before then.

Haliburton, the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, just completed his second season as a pro. He was acquired by the Pacers at the trade deadline in mid-February, then played in 26 games for the Pacers.

He averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.

Haliburton has family in Kokomo, Ind. and it's a priority of his to be all-in with the team and the Indianapolis community. This is just the start.

“I think I’m currently a free agent when it comes to being a football fan so maybe I’ll be a Colts fan," Haliburton said with a smile after being acquired in February. "I had Jonathan Taylor in fantasy; he carried me to the championship. I’m excited, there’s a lot of different things that I hope to see.”

Former Pacers forward Justin Holiday drove the pace car before the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard last August. He then shared his experience on YouTube.

