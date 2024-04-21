Indiana Pacers And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Pacers have ruled out Bennedict Mathurin and the rest of their roster is healthy.
Meanwhile, the Bucks have listed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Antetokounmpo has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
The Pacers finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games and are 21-20 in 41 games on the road.
This is the first time the Pacers have made the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was still on the roster.
The franchise has done an excellent job of rebuilding and have a talented roster that features All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and NBA Champion Pascal Siakam.
As for the Bucks, they had another excellent season and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
At home, the Bucks are 31-11 in the 42 games they have played in Wisconsin.
Last year, they were the first seed but lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
The franchise won the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.