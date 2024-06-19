Injury Update Provided on Los Angeles Sparks Rookie, No. 2 Pick Cameron Brink
The Los Angeles Sparks have announced that rookie Cameron Brink suffered a tear in her left ACL in Tuesday night's game against the Connecticut Sun. There were no other details provided by the team at the time of the report.
"MEDICAL UPDATE: Cameron Brink suffered a left torn ACL in Tuesday's game vs. Connecticut Sun." the team said in a social media post. "Additional details will be provided at a later date."
Brink suffered the injury in the first quarter of Tuesday's game. She had to be carried to the locker room and did not return to the game. The Sun defeated the Sparks 79-70. Brink exited the game less than four minutes into the opening period.
Los Angeles selected Brink with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She was a superstar at Stanford last season, averaging 17.4 points. 11.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.
Brink has started in all 15 games of her rookie season with the Sparks. She's proven to be a strong defensive force in the WNBA, averaging 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest to go along with 7.5 points per game. She's also averaging 1.1 steals per game.
While the team has not provided any further details on Brink's injury, a torn ACL would likely mean that the forward's rookie season will be cut short.
Brink has been solid in Los Angeles all season, but had one of her top performances in an 81-72 victory over the Dallas Wings on June 7, recording her first double-double in the WNBA. She finished the game with 10 points, 10 reboundsand three blocks.
The rookie also had her top offensive performance on May 26, scoring a season-high 21 points in an 84-83 loss to the Wings.
Brink's injury is a huge blow to Los Angeles, which currently owns a 4-11 record on the season.