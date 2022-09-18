Isaiah Thomas Disputes Report That He Worked Out For This Team

At one point, Isaiah Thomas was one of the best guards in the entire NBA.

He made the NBA All-Star game two times in a row with the Boston Celtics and averaged 28.9 points per contest during the 2017 season.

Unfortunately, injuries slowed him down, and he has bounced around the NBA over the last few seasons.

This past year, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets averaging 8.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 22 games.

Currently, he is a free agent available to be signed by any team in the league.

On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that several players worked out for the Lakers.

Scotto: "Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers brought in several free agents for workouts, including former lottery picks Shabazz Muhammad and Jeremy Lamb. Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni and others also worked out for the Lakers, @hoopshype has learned."

Scotto: "Sources: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers along with several players, including Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper, Mychal Mulder, and others, @hoopshype has learned."

Thomas refuted Scotto's report in a tweet.

Thomas: "No I didn’t workout for the lakers!!!! What SOURCE told you that?? Smh"

Ironically, Thomas would be a solid pickup for the Lakers, and he's played for the team two times and been teammates with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers (in addition to the four games he played for the Lakers this past season).

The Lakers are coming off a tough season where they went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs with a loaded roster.

Thomas would be an excellent addition to their bench because of his scoring ability.

Right now, he is 33 years old and could probably be signed for the veteran's minimum.

With the season just one month away, he is a name to keep an eye on.