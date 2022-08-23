Could The Celtics Look To Bring Back This All-Star Guard?

Fresh off their run to the NBA Finals this past season, the Boston Celtics have been very busy this offseason in terms of adding more talent to their bench.

Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari are two huge additions for this team, but the Celtics still have some work to do before training camp begins.

Having 12 players on guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season, Boston still has three open roster spots to fill.

Maybe one or two of these spots will be given to Denzel Valentine, Noah Vonleh or Bruno Caboclo, all of whom have signed training camp deals with the Celtics, but it may not be a terrible idea for them to consider signing Isaiah Thomas.

Beloved by the Boston Celtics’ fanbase, Thomas was the heart and soul of the team during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, as he was the driving force that took them to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017.

He may only be 5-foot-9, but Isaiah Thomas, who was the last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, finished inside the Top-5 of the 2016-17 NBA MVP voting and has proven that he can still play in this league.

Thomas’ injury history is definitely a “red flag” for a lot of teams, but he played well with the Charlotte Hornets this past year and has been known to have some big performances in “pro-am” events during the summer.

Still unsigned in free agency this offseason, there truly is no reason that Isaiah Thomas should not be on an NBA roster. To be perfectly fair, he could have absolutely had a positive impact coming off the bench for the Celtics in the NBA Finals this past season and they still have a reason for possibly signing him with one of their final roster spots.

Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White both provide depth in the team’s backcourt next to Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, but Isaiah Thomas understands his role, he does what is asked of him and is one of the most unselfish free agents still available.

Thomas is simply a “winner” and on a winning team like the Celtics, who could absolutely use a great locker room presence, the veteran guard could really help be a driving force for this team to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Not to mention, adding another experienced veteran who is familiar with the team already could have a great impact on the youth of this Celtics’ roster.

Playing 11 years in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas is certainly a player that the Celtics should highly consider signing with one of their final roster spots ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.