Ja Morant Gets Ejected From Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game

Ja Morant was ejected at the end of Wednesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 109-101 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

At the end of the game, All-Star point guard Ja Morant was ejected.

The former second-overall pick was talking with the official with 1:22 left in the game (the score was 104-94 in favor of the Timberwolves), and he was ejected for whatever he said.

Morant finished his night with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes of playing time.

He came into the night with averages of 28.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest on 47.2% shooting from the field.

In only his fourth season in the league, some would consider him a superstar.

Last season, he led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the entire NBA During the regular season.

With the loss to the Timberwolves, they are now 12-9 in their first 21 games and 5-7 in 12 games on the road.

Losing also snapped a two-game winning streak (they had beaten the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks).

Now, they will head home and face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Tennessee.

As for the Timberwolves, the victory improved their record to 11-11 in their first 22 games and snapped a three-game losing streak.

They are now 6-6 in the 12 games they have played at home and will play their next game on Saturday night when they host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Target Center.