WATCH: Ja Morant Misses Game-Winner Against Warriros

Ja Morant missed a potential game-winning shot in Game 1 between the Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee, and the game was an instant classic.

Draymond Green was ejected, the Grizzlies had a halftime lead and the Warriors led by double-digits in the fourth quarter.

Yet, the game came all the way down to the final shot, and All-Star Ja Morant had a chance for a walk off win, but the Warriros defense was too strong.

The Warriors now lead the series 1-0, and Game 2 will be played back in Memphis on Tuesday evening.

This is the first time that the Warriros have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season, and they are starting to look like the team that was a dynasty and went to five straight NBA Finals.

Morant led all scorers in the game with 34 points, while Jordan Poole led the Warriros with 31 points.

The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs in six games, while the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in the first-round in just five games.

Last season, the Grizzlies lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz.