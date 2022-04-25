Skip to main content
Ja Morant Named NBA's Most Improved Player

Ja Morant Named NBA's Most Improved Player

On Monday, the NBA announced Memphis Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant as this year’s recipient of the Most Improved Player Award.

On Monday, the NBA announced Memphis Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant as this year’s recipient of the Most Improved Player Award.

Memphis Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant has been named the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player, the NBA announced on Monday.

Morant is the first player in team history to win Most Improved Player and he secured 38 total first-place votes in this year’s voting for the award.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Ja Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and shot 49.3% from the floor, helping the Grizzlies achieve a 56-26 record, tied for the most wins in team history and capturing the team’s first Southwest Division championship.

Leading all players in points in the paint per game (16.6) during the regular season, Ja Morant became the first guard to do so in 25 seasons since data was first tracked.

Finishing second in the Most Improved Player award voting this season was Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs) and finishing third was Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers).

Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) received the third-most first-place votes, ahead of Darius Garland, but ended up finishing fourth in this year’s voting.

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets) and Ja Morant’s teammate in Desmond Bane also received first-place votes for Most Improved Player this season.

Morant, a first-time All-Star this season, has ascended himself to “superstar” status in the NBA and through just three seasons, he has already helped make the Memphis Grizzlies one of the best teams in the entire league. 

  • 2021-22 NBA Awards Media Poll: Most Valuable Player: 20 different NBA media members from around the country participated in a mock voting process conducted by SI Fastbreak for this year’s NBA awards. Here are the results of the voting for Most Valuable Player. CLICK HERE.
  • 2021-22 NBA Awards Media Poll: All-NBA Teams: 20 different NBA media members from around the country participated in a mock voting process conducted by SI Fastbreak for this year’s NBA awards. Here are the results of the voting for the All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams. CLICK HERE.
Tags
terms:
NBA NewsMost Improved PlayerNBA AwardsNBAJa MorantMemphis Grizzlies

USATSI_17793819_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant Named NBA's Most Improved Player

By Brett Siegel13 seconds ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Celtics Starting Lineups And Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18137392_168388303_lowres
News

Jose Alvarado Is Turning Himself Into The Most Beloved Player In New Orleans

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18135986_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Importance To Suns Showing In Playoff Series Against Pelicans

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18146559_168388303_lowres
News

Should Warriors Be Concerned About Game 4 Loss To Nuggets?

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18057153_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons' Immediate NBA Future Continues To Be Clouded

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kevin Durant Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17868076_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18117815_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Brandon Ingram And Chris Paul Talk Trash In Game 4

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago