2021-22 NBA Awards Media Poll: Most Valuable Player

Over the last few weeks, the NBA awards have been a hot topic of discussion around the NBA world.

The three finalists for each award were announced on Sunday, but SI Fastbreak has collected data from NBA media members around the country covering both the league at-large and individual teams.

These media members were asked to vote on their Top-5 for Most Valuable Player this season with the voting process working as follows:

10 points for every first-place vote

7 points for every second-place vote

5 points for every third-place vote

3 points for every fourth-place vote

1 point for every fifth-place vote

Here is SI Fastbreak’s official voting results for the 2021-22 NBA Most Valuable Player:

Official results from SI Fastbreak NBA Media Awards Polling 2021-22 - MVP

MVP: Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Putting up better numbers this season than he did a season ago when he won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award, Nikola Jokic is viewed as the clear favorite to once again win the league’s MVP award.

Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo have also been named finalists for the award this year, but without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., it is hard to overlook what Jokic accomplished in Denver this season.

Leading the league in triple-doubles (19), double-doubles (66), total rebounds (1,019), player efficiency rating (32.8), win shares (15.2) and much more, it is not surprising to see the Nuggets’ big man finish at the top of this chart.

Overall, Nikola Jokic received 183 total points out of 200 possible points, standing out at a very impressive 91.5% in this voting process.

Collecting 75% of the total first-place votes, Jokic was the clear favorite in the minds of the participating NBA media members.

While he finished with more overall points in the voting than Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid finished with less second-place votes for MVP than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Luka Doncic narrowly beat out Devin Booker for fourth in the voting and both Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum received multiple fourth and fifth-place votes.

Should he claim the award again this year, Nikola Jokic will become just the 13th player in NBA history to win back-to-back MVP awards.

