Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Trae Young During Hawks-Cavs Game

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet About Trae Young During Hawks-Cavs Game
Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Trae Young during Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 107-101 on Friday evening in Ohio to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Trae Young exploded for 32 of his 38 points in the second half, and during the game, Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Young.
Young and the Hawks will play the Miami Heat in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Cavs will head home for the off-season.
As for Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
