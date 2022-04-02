Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Suns
Ja Morant sent out a tweet after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns.
The Memphis Grizzlies were without many of their key players against the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening, but they still won the game by a score of 122-114 on their home court in Tennessee.
They are now an incredible 20-2 in the 22 games that Ja Morant has missed this season.
After the game, Morant sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below form his Twitter account.
