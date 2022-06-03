Ja Morant's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry During The NBA Finals

Ja Morant's VIRAL Two-Word Tweet About Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening, and Steph Curry has had a fantastic first half.
The superstar guard went off for 21 points, and he broke the NBA Finals record for three-pointers made in a quarter (6).
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Curry during the game that is going viral on Twitter.
Morant's tweet: "steph locked"
The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Warriros in six games.
However, Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not play in the final three games of the series.
While the Warriors still had a 2-1 lead with Morant playing, the Grizzlies did not have their best player for half of the series.
This is the sixth time in the last eight years that Curry and the Warriros have been in the NBA Finals.
