Ja Morant's Cryptic Seven-Word Tweet

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Saturday night (that is going viral on Twitter). The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors, who are now playing the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

On Saturday night, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Morant's tweet: "why they don't just let me be"

The 2019 second overall pick had a breakout year this season making (and starting in) his first All-Star Game.

In addition, the Grizzlies went from being the eighth seed in the Western Conference in 2021, to being the second seed in the west this season.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs in six games, but they then lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the second-round.

Morant got injured in Game 3 of that series, and he did not return for the final three games.

They had already been trailing 2-1 with Morant, but playing the Warriors without their best player was a likely impossible task to overcome.

The Warriors are now in the Finals facing off with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Related stories on NBA basketball