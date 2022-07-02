Jalen Brunson's 2 Viral Tweets After Signing With The Knicks

On Saturday, Jalen Brunson sent out two tweets that are going viral on Twitter.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Brunson signed with the New York Knicks for $104 million over four years (who a player option fo the fourth season).

Brunson had a very impressive 2022 postseason as he helped lead the Dallas Mavericks all the way to the Western Conference (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games).

Luka Doncic had missed the first three games of the first-round against the Utah Jazz, and Brunson helped lead them to a 2-1 start in the series without their best player.

They went on to beat the Jazz, and then knock off the Phoenix Suns in the second-round.

Brunson will now fill a huge hole that the Knicks had at point guard this past season.

Derrick Rose was hurt, and Kemba Walker had fallen out of the rotation, so they had to rely on Alec Burks to be their point guard.

They finished the season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference just one season after being the fourth seed in 2021.

There is a solid young core in place that still has a lot of room to improve, so at 25-years-old Brunson can grow with their other young players.

As for the Mavs, they are definitely going to miss him, because he played well as the guard next to Doncic.

He averaged a very productive 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game during the 2021-22 season.