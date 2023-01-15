Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate have both been suspended for Sunday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Rockets will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, they will be without two of their best players, who have been suspended by the NBA.

Via NBA Communications: "Rockets guard Jalen Green and forward Jae'Sean Tate have each been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation."

The incident took place during Friday's game between the Rockets and Sacramento Kings (the Kings won 139-114).

Green is currently averaging 21.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest in 42 games.

Meanwhile, Tate is averaging 6.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in seven games.

The Rockets are already one of the worst teams in the NBA, so playing without those two players will make it tough to beat the Clippers.

They come into the day with a 10-32 record in 42 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference (last place).

In addition, the Rockets are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak, which is the league's longest active (losing) streak.

As for the Clippers, they are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 44 games, they have gone 22-22, but they are just 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Rockets are 4-18 in 22 games away from Houston, while the Clippers are 12-10 in 22 games hosted in Los Angeles.