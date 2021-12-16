Skip to main content
    Here's What Rockets' Jalen Green Tweeted
    Here's What Rockets' Jalen Green Tweeted

    Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets sent out a tweet on Wednesday.
    Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets sent out a tweet on Wednesday.

    Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets sent out a tweet on Wednesday, and his post can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The 19-year-old was the second overall pick in this past summer's NBA Draft. 

    Green is averaging 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18 games played this season.  

    However, he has missed the last ten games of the season with a hamstring injury.  

    The Rockets began their season 1-16 in the first 17 games, and went through a 15-game losing streak. 

    However, they roared back to win seven straight games after the long losing streak, and are 7-3 in their last ten games of the season and have a 9-19 record. 

    While they won't make the playoffs this season, they are a young team that is rebuilding. 

