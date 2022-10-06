NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Makes A Huge Announcement

Jamal Crawford is one of the best players to come off the bench in the history of the NBA.

He has won three 6th Man of The Year Awards (tied for the most ever), and spent 20 seasons playing in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old officially announced that he would be joining the NBA on TNT.

Crawford: "Talk about a blessing!! I’m with the fam @NBAonTNT, @NBATV"

This is big news for fans of the NBA because he is one of the most popular players ever, and they will now get to see him on TV a lot.

He has over 1.6 million followers on Twitter, more than Jimmy Butler, Devin Booker and other current NBA All-Stars.

Andrew Marchand of The New York Post initially reported the news that Crawford would be Dwyane Wade's replacement.

The Miami Heat legend had been with the network for several years.

In 2008, Crawford averaged a career-high 20.6 points per game with the Knicks (he also dished out 5.0 assists per game).

However, arguably his most valuable seasons came with the Hawks and Clippers (the two teams he won the 6th Man of The Year Award with).

He helped both teams make the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In 74 career NBA Playoff games, he averaged 14.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

He most recently played for the Phoenix Suns (2019) and Brooklyn Nets (2020).

Back in March, he announced his retirement.

The first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season will take place on October 18 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts.