Jamal Crawford Shares Amazing News About LeBron James

On Friday, former NBA star Jamal Crawford shared that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would be playing in his pro-am league "TheCrawsOver".

Crawford: "I thought it was gonna be a movie… now it’s HISTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This will be a day like we’ve NEVER SEEN @KingJames WILL BE PLAYING @thecrawsover PRO AM!!!!!!!!!!! It’s O-V-E-R "

James also confirmed the news by quote tweeting the tweet from Crawford.

Crawford is one of the best 6th men in the history of the NBA.

He played in the league for 20 years, and this past March he announced that he was retiring.

During his time playing, he played for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

Most recently, he played one game for the Nets during the 2019-20 season.

Prior to that, he had played in 64 games for the Suns in 2019.

He's won the 6th Man of The Year Award three different times, and his career-high in points per game came in 2008 when he put up 20.6 points per contest with the Knicks.

He has averaged at least 15.8 points per game in nine different seasons, so while he never made an All-Star Game he was a very consistent player.

As for James, he is coming off playing in his 19th season in the NBA.

He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest at 37-years-old last season playing for the Lakers.