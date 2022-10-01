WATCH: James Wiseman Dunks On Kristaps Porzingis

On Friday, the first preseason game of the season was played between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards in Japan.

The Warriors won the game 96-87, and the two teams will face off again on Sunday morning (1 A.M. Eastern Time).

Ultimately, the star of the game was 2020 second-overall pick James Wiseman, who is coming off missing his entire sophomore season in the NBA (due to recovering from a torn meniscus).

In the win, he went off for a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds and was a +15 in only 23 minutes of action.

He pulled off a massive highlight when he dunked on 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

The video that the NBA posted of the play has over 440,000 views in just one day.

Although it is only the preseason, seeing Wiseman play like this is a welcoming sight for Warriors fans.

Last season, they won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, their fourth title in the previous eight seasons.

Yet, none of those titles came with Wiseman.

During Wiseman's rookie season, he played in 39 regular season games averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

However, the Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs and his season was cut short due to the injury.

A healthy Wiseman could mean the Warriors will be even better next season.

They will play their first 2022-23 NBA regular season game on October 18 when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.