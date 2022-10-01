Skip to main content
VIRAL: James Wiseman Dunks On Kristaps Porzingis

VIRAL: James Wiseman Dunks On Kristaps Porzingis

On Friday, James Wiseman dunked on Kristaps Porzingis during the Golden State Warriors' win over the Washington Wizards in Japan.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday, the first preseason game of the season was played between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards in Japan. 

The Warriors won the game 96-87, and the two teams will face off again on Sunday morning (1 A.M. Eastern Time). 

Ultimately, the star of the game was 2020 second-overall pick James Wiseman, who is coming off missing his entire sophomore season in the NBA (due to recovering from a torn meniscus). 

In the win, he went off for a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds and was a +15 in only 23 minutes of action.

He pulled off a massive highlight when he dunked on 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

The video that the NBA posted of the play has over 440,000 views in just one day.

Although it is only the preseason, seeing Wiseman play like this is a welcoming sight for Warriors fans. 

Last season, they won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, their fourth title in the previous eight seasons. 

Yet, none of those titles came with Wiseman. 

During Wiseman's rookie season, he played in 39 regular season games averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. 

However, the Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs and his season was cut short due to the injury. 

A healthy Wiseman could mean the Warriors will be even better next season. 

They will play their first 2022-23 NBA regular season game on October 18 when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco. 

USATSI_19118771_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: James Wiseman Dunks On Kristaps Porzingis

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9353626_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Boston Celtics Waive Former First Round Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18015747_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Obi Toppin Is The Key To Finding Success For New York Knicks

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17542561_168388303_lowres
News

Miles Bridges Case Delayed Again – NBA Future Uncertain

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17977789_168388303_lowres
News

Three Key Takeaways From Warriors-Wizards Preseason Game In Japan

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17238352_168388303_lowres
News

2019 First Round Pick Reportedly Going To Get Waived

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17876358_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Season: New York Knicks Offseason Recap And Season Preview

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19122181_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Xavier Star

By Ben Stinar