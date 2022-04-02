WATCH: Jaxson Hayes' Flagrant Foul On LeBron James
Jaxson Hayes had a flagrant foul on LeBron James during Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.
The New Orleans Pelicans are in Los Angles taking on the Lakers on Friday evening, and during the game Jaxson Hayes had a hard foul on LeBron James.
Hayes was called for a flagrant foul, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
