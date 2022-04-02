Skip to main content
WATCH: Jaxson Hayes' Flagrant Foul On LeBron James

WATCH: Jaxson Hayes' Flagrant Foul On LeBron James

Jaxson Hayes had a flagrant foul on LeBron James during Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.

Jaxson Hayes had a flagrant foul on LeBron James during Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Los Angles taking on the Lakers on Friday evening, and during the game Jaxson Hayes had a hard foul on LeBron James. 

Hayes was called for a flagrant foul, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18005495_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jaxson Hayes' Flagrant Foul On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar54 seconds ago
USATSI_18005406_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Suns

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17626146_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17645446_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Fans Will Love What This Player Tweeted

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17811802_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Shocking Viral Quote After The Nets Lost To The Bucks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17902734_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Bucks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17762334_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17863399_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Nuggets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago