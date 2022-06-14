LOOK WHO IT IS: 2 Very Special Guests At Game 5 Of The NBA Finals
Jay-Z and his daughter are at Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night.
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and Jay-Z and his daughter are at the game.
The famous rapper has been a regular at playoff games this year, and has been seen sitting on the floor at NBA games for years.
He used to be a part-owner of the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets.
Currently, the series between the Celtics and Warriors is tied up at 2-2.
The winner of Monday's game will take a 3-2 lead into Boston for Game 6 on Thursday night.
Each team is 1-1 so far at home during the series.
