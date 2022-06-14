Skip to main content
LOOK WHO IT IS: 2 Very Special Guests At Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Jay-Z and his daughter are at Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and Jay-Z and his daughter are at the game.  

The famous rapper has been a regular at playoff games this year, and has been seen sitting on the floor at NBA games for years. 

He used to be a part-owner of the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets. 

Currently, the series between the Celtics and Warriors is tied up at 2-2. 

The winner of Monday's game will take a 3-2 lead into Boston for Game 6 on Thursday night. 

Each team is 1-1 so far at home during the series. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

