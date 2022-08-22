On Sunday night, Jaylen Brown sent out a tweet that is going viral.

The post already had thousands of likes in less than 15 minutes.

Brown: "I love this game 🏀 "

The former Cal star is coming off a fantastic season where he averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

He helped the Celtics finish as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and make it all the way to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics swept Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, which was a major shock.

Irving and Durant had been expected to lead the Nets on a deep playoff run.

After the Nets, they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7.

Following the Bucks, they went to another Game 7, and beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on the road to clinch their NBA Finals berth.

Brown had already been to the Conference Finals three times prior, so this was his forth time that far in the playoffs, and they finally broke through to make the NBA Finals.

In the Finals, they beat the Golden State Warriors on the road in San Francisco in Game 1.

However, Steph Curry and the Warriors roared back to win four of the next five games, and closed out the series on the road in Boston in Game 6.

That was the fourth title in the last eight seasons for the Warriors.