Jaylen Brown's Bold Quote About Golden State Before Game 2

Jaylen Brown met with the media on Saturday afternoon, and the Boston Celtics will play Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

The Boston Celtics will face off with the Golden State Warriros for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at the Chase Center in California.  

On Saturday afternoon, star forward Jaylen Brown met with the media.

"Golden State is a generational team, especially their core group," Brown said of the Warriors.  

This is the first time that Brown has played in the Finals during his career, but in his short time in the NBA he's already played in the Conference Finals four times.  

Brown was the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Celtics out of Cal. 

The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after they won the first game on Thursday night by a score of 120-108. 

