Pull His Pants Down? Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About His Scuffle With Draymond Green
The Boston Celtics got blown out by the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in California.
The finals score was 107-88 in favor of the Warriros, and they have now tied up the series at 1-1.
The next two games (Games 3 and 4) will be played in Boston, so the win for the Warriors was huge.
During the game, star forwards Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green got into a scuffle, and after the game Brown spoke about what happened.
"I don't know what I was supposed to do there," Brown said. "Somebody got their legs on the top of your head, and then he tried to pull my pants down, I don't know what that was about. That's what Draymond Green does, he'll do whatever it take to win."
Game 3 will be played in Boston on Wednesday evening, and the winner will take a 2-1 advantage in the series.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.