Skip to main content

Pull His Pants Down? Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About His Scuffle With Draymond Green

Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Brown spoke about the scuffle between him and Draymond Green.

The Boston Celtics got blown out by the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in California. 

The finals score was 107-88 in favor of the Warriros, and they have now tied up the series at 1-1.  

The next two games (Games 3 and 4) will be played in Boston, so the win for the Warriors was huge.  

During the game, star forwards Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green got into a scuffle, and after the game Brown spoke about what happened. 

"I don't know what I was supposed to do there," Brown said. "Somebody got their legs on the top of your head, and then he tried to pull my pants down, I don't know what that was about. That's what Draymond Green does, he'll do whatever it take to win."

Game 3 will be played in Boston on Wednesday evening, and the winner will take a 2-1 advantage in the series.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18469241_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About His Scuffle With Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar52 seconds ago
USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Quote About Steph Curry And Kevin Durant After Game 2

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_10029937_168388303_lowres
News

Could Kevin Durant Actually Be Traded?

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_18467663_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17841602_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Sarcastic Tweet During Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12376520_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Sends Out A Shocking Tweet During Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18468133_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Half-Court Buzzer Beater In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18466245_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Crossover In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18467597_168388303_lowres
News

Al Horford's Sister Sends Out Viral Tweet About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago