Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About His Scuffle With Draymond Green

Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Brown spoke about the scuffle between him and Draymond Green.

The Boston Celtics got blown out by the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in California.

The finals score was 107-88 in favor of the Warriros, and they have now tied up the series at 1-1.

The next two games (Games 3 and 4) will be played in Boston, so the win for the Warriors was huge.

During the game, star forwards Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green got into a scuffle, and after the game Brown spoke about what happened.

"I don't know what I was supposed to do there," Brown said. "Somebody got their legs on the top of your head, and then he tried to pull my pants down, I don't know what that was about. That's what Draymond Green does, he'll do whatever it take to win."

Game 3 will be played in Boston on Wednesday evening, and the winner will take a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Related stories on NBA basketball