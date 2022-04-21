Skip to main content

Here's What Jayson Tatum Put On His Instagram Story After Winning Game 2

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening in Game 2 of their first-round series, and after the game Jayson Tatum posted to his Instagram story.  

Jayson Tatum's Instagram story 

Jayson Tatum's Instagram story 

The Celtics now have a 2-0 lead in the series with the next two games being played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18123799_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Put On His Instagram Story After Winning Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17983524_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_18119081_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Here's What Marcus Smart Posted To Instagram After The Celtics Beat The Nets In Game 2

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17983144_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Put On His Instagram Story Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17967136_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Mavs For Game 3

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_15850973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs Injury Report Against The Jazz for Game 3

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_18041898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets For Game 3

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On Khris Middleton

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_17903258_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago